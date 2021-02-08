Crashes pile up in Region as snow, ice, low temps persist; travel advisories issued

Northern Porter County saw about an inch of snow overnight, while southern portions of the county saw up to a couple of inches.

County officials warned that frigid temperatures would reduce the salt's effectiveness until the sun appears to warm road surfaces. Residents were urged to plan for extra travel time, especially in rural areas.

A travel advisory is the lowest level of local travel advisory and means that "routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Officials urged drivers to slow down and to leave extra space between their vehicles and others. Anyone involved in a crash during low temperatures should stay in their vehicle and wait for first responders to arrive, INDOT said.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told The Times on Sunday that temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s, and dip below zero this week.

Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said temperatures are expected to remain steady Sunday between 0 and 1 degrees in Lake and Porter counties.