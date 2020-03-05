Crew Carwash will be part of Shops 96; other tenants remain unknown

ST. JOHN — A first-of-its-kind facility will soon offer residents an ultimate car wash experience.
On Wednesday, developer Bruce Boyer told Plan Commission members a new kind of Crew Carwash will move into the Shops 96 development.
The family-owned, Indianapolis-based company owns various car washes through Indiana, including locations in Valparaiso and Merrillville.
"It is similar in operation only, it doesn't look anything like that," said Boyer, after being asked if the facility will look similar to the Merrillville location.
"We have eliminated some of the footprint of the building. It is all brick and limestone. The architectural elements and architectural look is much different than what you see in Merrillville."
The car wash will have vacuums for drivers to clean out their cars, but they will be located in the back of the building along Earl Drive, Boyer said.
Plan Commission President John Kennedy asked Boyer if he would be able to find a similar Crew Carwash to the one being built in St. John. However, Boyer said this location is a prototype for the company.
This is the first tenant that has been announced for the development, which is running on a delayed timeline after bad soil was discovered where a new road is planned along Joliet Street.
During the meeting, Boyer also sought to have an amended secondary plat approved for the development.
However, a lingering land purchase between the town and SJ-96 LLC, and questions about the amended plat ultimately deferred the matter until a special meeting on March 18.
The amended plat includes a potential realignment of a proposed extension between West 96th Place and Joliet Street, a realignment of Joliet Street, and lot and outlot layout changes.
Boyer told commissioners the deferral was "a little surprising."
"We were asked to be here, and we were asking to do this in this manner to present this plat tonight for approval," Boyer said. "We were told it was a minor plat revision and to handle it tonight. So here at 7 o'clock, I'm a little blindsided."
Resident Dennis DeVito told commissioners he's in favor of the development, but questioned how aspects of the project that should have been accomplished years ago remain unfinished.
"I hope this board, and I hope it gets accelerated the Town Council, that you should do your homework, get the job done right and stop fooling around trying to expedite things that don't work," DeVito said. "We're now buying lots that we didn't have to buy. We're rerouting roads. The money that's been lost. The delays, Mr. Boyer's got delays. So we've had to live with the delays."
Despite delays, the town is still pushing forward with the project, said Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk.
Currently, the town is looking to have the road connection between Joliet Street and West 96th Place, along with a traffic signal at 96th, complete by the end of 2020.
"We're hoping that it means that businesses will be open by the end of this year as well," Panczuk said.
"We've run into a lot of engineering issues with the bad soils, and it's continuing to add obstacles in both engineering and completion, but we're working as hard as we can to mitigate and work through it," he added.