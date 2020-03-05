Crew Carwash will be part of Shops 96; other tenants remain unknown

ST. JOHN — A first-of-its-kind facility will soon offer residents an ultimate car wash experience.

On Wednesday, developer Bruce Boyer told Plan Commission members a new kind of Crew Carwash will move into the Shops 96 development.

The family-owned, Indianapolis-based company owns various car washes through Indiana, including locations in Valparaiso and Merrillville.

"It is similar in operation only, it doesn't look anything like that," said Boyer, after being asked if the facility will look similar to the Merrillville location.

"We have eliminated some of the footprint of the building. It is all brick and limestone. The architectural elements and architectural look is much different than what you see in Merrillville."

The car wash will have vacuums for drivers to clean out their cars, but they will be located in the back of the building along Earl Drive, Boyer said.

Plan Commission President John Kennedy asked Boyer if he would be able to find a similar Crew Carwash to the one being built in St. John. However, Boyer said this location is a prototype for the company.