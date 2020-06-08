Crews dismantling Indianapolis Confederate soldiers monument

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers in Indianapolis on Monday started dismantling a monument that is dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died at a Union prison camp in the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that the monument would be removed from Garfield Park. It was moved there from a cemetery in 1928 following efforts by public officials active in the Ku Klux Klan who sought to “make the monument more visible to the public,” according to a news release from Hogsett’s office.

The Indianapolis Parks Board passed a resolution in 2017 to remove the monument once funding was secured, but that never happened. Hogsett said the city was identifying a source of funding, with the expected cost ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

The parks resolution came after an Indianapolis man was arrested for vandalizing the memorial following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, fueled by that city’s proposal to remove Confederate statues there. A woman died during the rally.