Crews investigate cause of Gary house fire
Crews investigate cause of Gary house fire

Firefighter stock

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

GARY — The Gary Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Thursday afternoon house fire in the 1500 block of Georgia Street.

The department responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The house was left with significant smoke, fire and water damage, O'Donnell said. 

The chief said the Gary home was occupied, but no one was injured in the fire. 

NIPSCO crews were working in the area to restore power throughout the city after Monday's derecho storm knocked out service for thousands of Gary residents.

Power was not on in the home at the time of the fire, O'Donnell said.

NIPSCO was made aware of the fire right away, said NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning.

She said onsite supervisors worked with emergency crews at the scene of the fire and the company is continuing to work with local officials as they investigate the cause of the fire.

