Crews investigate cause of Gary house fire

GARY — The Gary Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Thursday afternoon house fire in the 1500 block of Georgia Street.

The department responded to the fire just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The house was left with significant smoke, fire and water damage, O'Donnell said.

The chief said the Gary home was occupied, but no one was injured in the fire.

NIPSCO crews were working in the area to restore power throughout the city after Monday's derecho storm knocked out service for thousands of Gary residents.

Power was not on in the home at the time of the fire, O'Donnell said.

NIPSCO was made aware of the fire right away, said NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning.