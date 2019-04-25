GARY — The Crisis Center's listening and suicide prevention telephone program, Crisis Contact, holds a series of training sessions for those interested in helping with the phones.
Training is from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Lunch is provided.
Crisis Contact is connected to Lifeline, the national suicide prevention telephone lines. Volunteers are needed to respond to caller in one of two shifts, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Volunteers will advance their communication skills, learn hot to build rapport, resolve conflict de-escalate situations and provide crisis and suicide prevention.
Contact Phil Smith, Crisis Contact program manager, to register or for more information at 219-938-2708 or psmith@crisiscenterysb.org.