Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — Green seedlings poked through a yellow blanket of dead rye grass.

From the road, the property looks like a typical Porter County corn field. However, unlike many of the surrounding farms, this land won't be turned into a subdivision.

It's protected by a land trust.

Common goals

With nature preserves in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph counties, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved thousands of acres of land.

Over the years, the organization has slowly grown its headquarters at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve in Valparaiso. Now about 300 acres, Meadowbrook is largely filled with lush forest, wetlands and pockets of prairie. However, the trust has decided to use a 51-acre patch as a sort of demonstration space. A space to showcase best management farming practices.

When Tom Murphy first heard Shirley Heinze was interested in the 51-acre property he thought 'they were a bunch of tree-huggers.' Murphy, a first generation farmer, had already been leasing the land and farming it. When the elderly owners decided to sell, the property almost met an all-too-familiar fate — development.

That's when Murphy began talking to Shirley Heinze and realized, "we kind of have the same goals."

"There’s subdivisions going up on every corner," Murphy said. "You guys want woods and I want farmland."

Though the land trust has been conserving land for over four decades, agriculture was "not a space Shirley Heinze traditionally engaged with," project manager Alicia Pellegrino said. A few years ago the organization began working with local farmers, learning about some of sustainable practices they were implementing and connecting them with state and federal resources.

Pellegrino said implementing 'best management' farming practices can have a lot of mutual benefits for both the farmer and the surrounding environment.

“We are talking about the same things, just using different languages," Pellegrino said

For Murphy 'best management' farming practices have a lot to do with soil health. Growing corn, soybeans and some milo on about 3,000 acres of leased land outside Chesterton, Murphy has been practicing no-till agriculture for about seven years.

For decades farmers have turned over the first few inches of soil before planting new crops. The practice aerates the soil and removes weeds, however it also can kill important microbes, eroding soil health. Murphy began experimenting with no-till on about 40 acres of land in Burns Harbor that was experiencing erosion.

“It was low organic-matter soil, it was basically sand," Murphy said.

Though the transition took a few years, Murphy said the farm's yield has "skyrocketed" in recent years. Now 45-50% of his land is no-till. He also started planting cover crops, crops grown to ensure the soil is not left bare between harvests.

Cover crops also help reduce erosion and improve soil health. "So long as there is something green and growing" in the earth, the soil microbes remain active, Murphy explained. Active microbes help make important nutrients more available for plants. Murphy said he often "plants green," aka: seeds his corn directly into the cover crop and then kills the cover crop about a week later. This practice ensures all the nutrients in the cover crop go directly towards feeding the corn seedlings.

“The nutrients that most farmers are spreading are already held in the soil, they’re just tied-up by the microbes," Murphy explained.

These best practices allow Murphy to rely more on the nutrients that already exist in the soil rather than adding mass amounts of commercial fertilizer. Instead he is able to "spoon feed" fertilizer, only adding a small amount of additives to the areas that need it. With less excess fertilizer, there's less runoff into streams and lakes and less toxic algal blooms.

“I’ve got young kids and if they want to farm and all our soil goes down into the creek and winds up in Lake Michigan, there's not going to be anything worth farming," Murphy said. "We all want better water quality."

Murphy will use the Meadowbrook property to demonstrate these best practices. This summer he planted corn on the land; next summer he plans on working with Shirley Heinze to create some natural waterways in the fields, restoring land that has been eroded by natural spring.

A growing partnership

Shirley Heinze has already hosted a number of field days at the property, using the events as opportunities to highlight the work being done by local farmers and to connect farmers with resources. More information is available at heinzetrust.org/farms.

One of the biggest barriers has been getting older farmers to change their practices. When no-till agriculture first become popular in Northwest Indiana in the 1990's the technology wasn't as good and some farmers almost lost their farms due to low yields, Murphy explained.

Experimenting with your land can be risky extremely risky, especially as property prices in the Region continue rise.

About 30-40% of the land Murphy is currently farming he leases from developers. During the pandemic, when the housing market was booming, Murphy lost some 300 acres.

“It could be a subdivision tomorrow," Murphy said. "Almost any farmer you talk to in this area is farming at least two or three pieces of ground that are slated for subdivisions... unfortunately it’s the nature of the beast up here."

In 2007, the average value of an acre of farmland in Lake County was $3,961. As of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 farming census that number had jumped to $6,966.

Every year, more and more farmland is lost. A 2022 study by the American Farmland Trust found that the U.S. lost 11 million acres of farmland, or about 2,000 acres of farmland and ranchland a day, between 2001 and 2016.

About 7 million acres of farmland was converted to low-density residential areas. The remaining 4 million acres of farmland were lost to the construction of commercial buildings, industrial sites and other urban growth.

Pellegrino said if Shirley Heinze can secure additional farmland they hope to partner with more local farmers, creating more spaces to demonstrate best practices. The organization also works with farmers to create conservation easements, which ensure properties remain available as farmland in the future.

"I think it goes both ways because I think there's some people in the conservation world that maybe don't view farmers as somebody we should be partnering with," Pellegrino said. "People don't understand that farming can also be conservation."

PHOTOS: Shirley Heinze Nature Walk