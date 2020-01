Crossroads Chamber to host Visclosky

U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, will speak with Northwest Indiana business owners about what he has been up to lately.

He addresses the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce monthly member luncheon on Tuesday.

In addition to talking about his action in Congress, Visclosky will talk about initiatives he's working on.

Kevin Spicer, communications director for Visclosky, said the congressman will touch on a wide variety of topics, including ongoing issues related to national security; his work to grow the Northwest Indiana economy; and his support to create more good-paying job opportunities, including for the Northwest Indiana manufacturing industries.

Spicer added Visclosky also plans to share the views and perspectives he heard during his town forums across Northwest Indiana.

Visclosky spent Friday and Saturday hosting eight town-hall style meetings throughout his 1st Congressional District in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

