Crossroads YMCA locations to open in late May with social distancing measures

The outdoor pool at the Southlake location will remain closed during the first phase.

During the day, staff will "take 10" to clean and each location will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for deep cleaning.

Phase two and beyond

Right now, members have to reserve spaces for Safe Play at the Y through the Myzone app. The initiative includes programs for kids that are limited to a group of 10.

As time goes on, however, Y members will have to reserve spots for classes and pool time through the app, too.

"A lot of our stuff people will use an app or have to call in to reserve spots over this first four to six weeks, which is very different from before," Buckmaster said.

Before the pandemic, the Southlake YMCA saw more than 89,000 visits in February. There were more than 123,000 visits across all Crossroads locations that month, according to data provided by the organization.

Those numbers present a challenge to staff when figuring out how to properly social distance, Buckmaster said.