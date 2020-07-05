Crown Antique Mall celebrates 1-year anniversary

CROWN POINT — Since opening its doors nearly a year ago, the Crown Antique Mall tucked in the Crown East Business Park has become a household name.
Within three months of opening in 2019, the mall expanded to a second location nearby and now has 145 vendors between both buildings.
Now, the Crown Antique Mall at 545 and 595 E. 110th Ave., is gearing up to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Monday.
As he walks through the treasure trove of antiques and collectibles recently, Operator Mark Kratkoczki, says people are pushing him to get a third building.
"I got enough," he says while showing off vendor booths.
While a third building isn't in his future, Kratkoczki recently won approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals to host an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays with no more than 20 vendors.
"Outdoor markets are kind of a newer thing coming up, a lot people like them," he said during the BZA meeting.
In addition to new vendors and and an outdoor market, shoppers will now be greeted by two new checkout areas.
One pays homage to Red Crown Gasoline, which was made by the Standard Oil Co. The other highlights pieces of Crown Point history, including a nod to John Dillinger, bulldogs and Crown Point spirit wear.
"We pretty much built this so people can take a picture with it. This is the first thing you see, and the last thing you see is the checkout," he said. "So it makes a big impression on people when they come in. Hopefully, they stand there and take a picture; there's nothing else around here like it."
"Nothing," echoed his daughter, Addie. The 10-year-old is training to take over the operation one day, Kratkoczki said.
Since opening, Kratkoczki has had help from Addie who greets customers, as well as his 75-year-old dad, John, who has built booths for vendors.
Addie usually leaves with something after every shift, and eagerly describes herself as a "hoarder/collector."
"Well, you're in for a ride because that's how I got it, from hanging around with my dad," Kratkoczki said to Addie of her collecting.
Even with bright arrows directing shoppers which way to go, it's easy to get lost in the buildings — both of which are teeming with relics of times past and finds that are hard to come by in today's day and age, including hand sanitizer.
When the historic Old Town Square Antique Mall closed last summer, Kratkoczki secured the space to give former vendors, like himself, a place to go.
Now, it's become a namesake in its own right and was voted Best Antique Mall in the 2020 Times Media Co. Best of the Region contest, which is decided by readers casting their vote.
"We've had quite a few of the old people move in, but we've also had people who've been inspired as they walk through the building and say, 'I want to do that, too,'" Kratkoczki said.
"Everybody's on the same team around here. Everybody wants to see everybody else do good."
The key, he said, is surrounding yourself with people who share the same passion.
"That's how we made it work," Kratkoczki said.
"I had high hopes. I surrounded myself with good people. Everybody who works for me has a passion for the business. ... A lot of people here share the same vision as I have, and they are as excited about it as I was, so it makes it a lot easier."
To celebrate the one-year anniversary, there will be an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, along with a food truck, a balloon artist, giveaways and sales at indoor booths, Kratkoczki added.
