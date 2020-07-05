Crown Antique Mall celebrates 1-year anniversary

"We pretty much built this so people can take a picture with it. This is the first thing you see, and the last thing you see is the checkout," he said. "So it makes a big impression on people when they come in. Hopefully, they stand there and take a picture; there's nothing else around here like it."

"Nothing," echoed his daughter, Addie. The 10-year-old is training to take over the operation one day, Kratkoczki said.

Since opening, Kratkoczki has had help from Addie who greets customers, as well as his 75-year-old dad, John, who has built booths for vendors.

Addie usually leaves with something after every shift, and eagerly describes herself as a "hoarder/collector."

"Well, you're in for a ride because that's how I got it, from hanging around with my dad," Kratkoczki said to Addie of her collecting.

Even with bright arrows directing shoppers which way to go, it's easy to get lost in the buildings — both of which are teeming with relics of times past and finds that are hard to come by in today's day and age, including hand sanitizer.

When the historic Old Town Square Antique Mall closed last summer, Kratkoczki secured the space to give former vendors, like himself, a place to go.