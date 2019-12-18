{{featured_button_text}}
CROWN POINT — The Crown Point High School Alumni Association wants to see your art. 

The Crown Point High School Alumni Association Student Art Show and Alumni Exhibition plans to showcase work from current and former students and former faculty members. 

George Tachtiris, member of the association, said the idea for an art show has been brewing for about a year. 

Tachtiris said the show would be a good way for the association to connect with current students at the high school and show them Crown Point alumni are actively involved in creating art. 

"Through Facebook, I discovered a lot of my former students are still very active in the visual arts and in the performing arts," Tachtiris, who taught at the high school for 39 years said.

The Student Art Show and Alumni Exhibition will accept online submissions from current seniors and alumni until Jan. 7. 

Students can submit work under three categories: drawing and printmaking, painting and mixed media. All work must be original and should be school appropriate, according to the guidelines. 

There isn't an entry fee. 

Artwork will be displayed at the Crown Point Community Library from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29. 

Tachtiris said the art show will be juried, so not all submissions accepted. Due to space constraints, not all accepted submissions will be displayed at the library. However, all accepted submissions can be viewed online at www.cpaashow20.org.

"This is a way for them (the alumni association) to kind of reach out to the current students to show them what their organization is all about too and how they support current students, as well as providing a venue for alumni," he said. 

Students will have a chance to win a monetary prize for their work, including $200 from the Diane Sykes Memorial Best of Show; $50 for best of category; and $25 for an honorable mention in each category, Tachtiris said.

According to the guidelines, winners will be notified via email on Jan. 16. Awards will be presented at the opening reception of the show on Feb. 1. 

If this year is a success, Tachtiris said the alumni association hopes to make it an annual event. 

For more information, visit www.cpaashow20.org or email cpaashow@gmail.com

