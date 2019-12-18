Artwork will be displayed at the Crown Point Community Library from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29.
Tachtiris said the art show will be juried, so not all submissions accepted. Due to space constraints, not all accepted submissions will be displayed at the library. However, all accepted submissions can be viewed online at www.cpaashow20.org.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
"This is a way for them (the alumni association) to kind of reach out to the current students to show them what their organization is all about too and how they support current students, as well as providing a venue for alumni," he said.
Students will have a chance to win a monetary prize for their work, including $200 from the Diane Sykes Memorial Best of Show; $50 for best of category; and $25 for an honorable mention in each category, Tachtiris said.
According to the guidelines, winners will be notified via email on Jan. 16. Awards will be presented at the opening reception of the show on Feb. 1.
If this year is a success, Tachtiris said the alumni association hopes to make it an annual event.
One of the biggest and best known Christmas trees around is displayed at the Walnut Room at the former Marshall Field's in Chicago's Loop, which is now Macy's.
Every holiday season, Macy's decks out the Walnut Room, which is known for serving pot pie, lobster bisque and Mandarin salad with sesame dressing in a classy traditional setting with wood paneling and chandeliers. This year, there's a buffet of all the holiday favorites.
As it fills up with people looking to see and snap selfies with the iconic tree, you might want to make a reservation to the restaurant on the sixth floor of the department store at 111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Since 1996, German artisans have showcased their Christmas ornament craftsmanship every year at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. There are some unique Christmas tree decorations that maybe lose or gain a little something in translation like "Santa the Brilliant Saxophone Player."
The open-air Christmas festival, modeled after one that's been Nuremberg, Germany since 1545, also offers visitors a chance to enjoy hot spiced mulled wine known as gluhwein in the signature commemorative boot or some hot cider while enjoying wurst or roasted nuts or hunting for high-quality hand-crafted gifts.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Since 1942, the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has displayed the beloved Christmas Around the World exhibit. It started with a single tree and has grown into a forest of more than 50 trees that illustrate how Christmas or the holiday season is celebrated in far-flung countries like Ireland, Greece, Australia, Japan, Croatia, Columbia, Serbia, China and South Korea.
Besides learning about other cultures, one can marvel slack-jawed at the floor-to-dome Grand Tree that towers four stories high.
Hammond native Jean Shepherd penned the book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," which was adapted into the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which plays for a 24-hour marathon on Christmas on TBS. Every year, his hometown pays appropriate tribute with the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond.
The "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond features department store window displays recreating scenes from the famous film, such as when the "Old Man" proudly displays "a major award" in the window. The iconic leg lamp – "like, you know, a statue" – was praised by the Old Man as being "indescribably beautiful" and reminding him "of the Fourth of July." It famously came in a box marked fragile, which "must be Italian."
The Charles Dickens' classic about Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from "bah humbug"-spewing miser to a warmer-hearted human being who comes to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas gets staged in grand style at the Goodman Theatre every December. The theater at 170 N Dearborn St brings high production values to "Chicago's favorite holiday tradition."
The Peteyville holiday display sprawls across five lawns by Pete Basala's home at 3033 Crane Pl in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. More than 50 giant inflatables like reindeer, Santa and the Grinch are displayed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during December.
David Sedaris, one of the nation's most beloved modern humorists, first made a name for himself with The Santaland Diaries, a humorous account of his stint working as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City.
The one-made show at 170 N Dearborn St is modern-day holiday classic by an acclaimed author who often appears in The New Yorker Magazine and on NPR.
One can learn about different cultures around the world, such as Australian's love for the salty vegetable paste Vegemite, at the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Volunteers decorate 50 trees representing different countries from around the world.
Formerly located at Grant Park and Daley Plaza, the official Chicago Christmas Tree has resided at Millennium Park since 2015. Thousands of brilliant lights adorn the towering pine tree, and the annual lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors every year.
Santa makes an annual appearance at the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond. The exhibit paying tribute to a native son runs every December.
The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show wows with "spectacular holiday lights and music magic" every holiday season.
Powered by more than 8,000 watts of electricity, the display at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs every night from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Tune your radio to 92.5 FM since the twinkling lights are timed to music.
Brave the cold and the crowds at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. Gluhwein in souvenir boots, doner kebabs, and odd Christmas ornaments are bound to put you in a festive mood for the holidays.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Gallery: Beloved Christmas traditions around the Region and Chicagoland
1 of 17
One of the biggest and best known Christmas trees around is displayed at the Walnut Room at the former Marshall Field's in Chicago's Loop, which is now Macy's.
Every holiday season, Macy's decks out the Walnut Room, which is known for serving pot pie, lobster bisque and Mandarin salad with sesame dressing in a classy traditional setting with wood paneling and chandeliers. This year, there's a buffet of all the holiday favorites.
As it fills up with people looking to see and snap selfies with the iconic tree, you might want to make a reservation to the restaurant on the sixth floor of the department store at 111 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Since 1996, German artisans have showcased their Christmas ornament craftsmanship every year at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. There are some unique Christmas tree decorations that maybe lose or gain a little something in translation like "Santa the Brilliant Saxophone Player."
The open-air Christmas festival, modeled after one that's been Nuremberg, Germany since 1545, also offers visitors a chance to enjoy hot spiced mulled wine known as gluhwein in the signature commemorative boot or some hot cider while enjoying wurst or roasted nuts or hunting for high-quality hand-crafted gifts.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Since 1942, the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood has displayed the beloved Christmas Around the World exhibit. It started with a single tree and has grown into a forest of more than 50 trees that illustrate how Christmas or the holiday season is celebrated in far-flung countries like Ireland, Greece, Australia, Japan, Croatia, Columbia, Serbia, China and South Korea.
Besides learning about other cultures, one can marvel slack-jawed at the floor-to-dome Grand Tree that towers four stories high.
Hammond native Jean Shepherd penned the book "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash," which was adapted into the timeless holiday classic "A Christmas Story," which plays for a 24-hour marathon on Christmas on TBS. Every year, his hometown pays appropriate tribute with the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond.
The "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Dr in Hammond features department store window displays recreating scenes from the famous film, such as when the "Old Man" proudly displays "a major award" in the window. The iconic leg lamp – "like, you know, a statue" – was praised by the Old Man as being "indescribably beautiful" and reminding him "of the Fourth of July." It famously came in a box marked fragile, which "must be Italian."
The Charles Dickens' classic about Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from "bah humbug"-spewing miser to a warmer-hearted human being who comes to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas gets staged in grand style at the Goodman Theatre every December. The theater at 170 N Dearborn St brings high production values to "Chicago's favorite holiday tradition."
The Peteyville holiday display sprawls across five lawns by Pete Basala's home at 3033 Crane Pl in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood. More than 50 giant inflatables like reindeer, Santa and the Grinch are displayed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night during December.
David Sedaris, one of the nation's most beloved modern humorists, first made a name for himself with The Santaland Diaries, a humorous account of his stint working as a department store Santa at Macy's in New York City.
The one-made show at 170 N Dearborn St is modern-day holiday classic by an acclaimed author who often appears in The New Yorker Magazine and on NPR.
One can learn about different cultures around the world, such as Australian's love for the salty vegetable paste Vegemite, at the "Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry at 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Volunteers decorate 50 trees representing different countries from around the world.
Formerly located at Grant Park and Daley Plaza, the official Chicago Christmas Tree has resided at Millennium Park since 2015. Thousands of brilliant lights adorn the towering pine tree, and the annual lighting ceremony draws thousands of visitors every year.
Santa makes an annual appearance at the "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond. The exhibit paying tribute to a native son runs every December.
The Bozak Family Christmas Light Show wows with "spectacular holiday lights and music magic" every holiday season.
Powered by more than 8,000 watts of electricity, the display at 259 Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor runs every night from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. until 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. Tune your radio to 92.5 FM since the twinkling lights are timed to music.
Brave the cold and the crowds at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in downtown Chicago. Gluhwein in souvenir boots, doner kebabs, and odd Christmas ornaments are bound to put you in a festive mood for the holidays.
Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.