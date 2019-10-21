CROWN POINT — The City Council unanimously approved the final version of the city’s 2020 budget Monday night.
The 2020 budget will see an increase from last year, coming in at $34.6 million. In 2019, the city budget was $31.9 million.
“I've been working with the council for 12 consecutive years on a budget. We've had good dialogue, we look at the objectives that (are) important for the city,” said Mayor David Uran. “It's been a pleasure working with the council.”
The 2020 budget was first presented to council at its Sept. 3 meeting. The initial budget estimate totaled $30.6 million, with $14.9 making up the general fund and $15.7 allocated to other funds.
On Monday, council approved the $34.6 million budget, with $13 million allocated to the general fund and $21.6 allocated to other funds.
Uran said the final 2020 budget saw an increase in the other funds allocation because it is composed of budgets that have revenue-based funding.
Changes to the budget include a new garbage fund, which is set up similar to a utility fund. There are also two new local option income tax, or LOIT, bond funds. One would pay the LOIT bond payment — if the city chooses to go with a LOIT bond in 2020, while the other acts as a one-year safety net for the bond.
Additionally, tax increment financing funds were added to the budget, including $1 million toward Main Street, $70,000 for the Crown Point Sportsplex and $150,000 toward Interstate 65 west of 109th Avenue.
Other changes include an increased budget for the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission, which brings in its own revenue, and a decrease in the city’s firetruck lease payment.
The council previously approved various pay increases for 2020, including a 2% raise for police and fire personnel; 4% raise for non-public safety workers; a $5,000 raise for department heads in information technology, human resources, parks, special events and building/planning; and salaries will increase to $15,000 for council members.