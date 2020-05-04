Crown Point approves subdivision within Youche Country Club

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Sixty-eight single-family homes are planned for a new subdivision within Youche Country Club, which is expected to be built within three years.

On Monday, the Crown Point City Council approved a preliminary planned unit development (PUD) for The Fairways, an extension of an existing subdivision, The Regency, which surrounds Youche Country Club.

The Fairways will be located on the northeast corner of West 133rd Avenue and Marshall Street — a parcel of property the city annexed on Monday.

The plan first came before the Crown Point Plan Commission in 2006, and originally included 104 paired villas, Doug Ehens, vice president of land with Providence Real Estate Development, told plan commissioners in April.

Ehens said during the April 13 meeting that the land The Fairways is located on was never annexed into the city, making the plan void.

However, Ehens said Providence is looking to jump start the development this summer, with pavement down, a model home and any purchased homes started by June.

The homes will be where original holes one, two and three, along with the driving range, were previously located, Ehens said.