Crown Point Auto Repair, O'Reilly Auto Parts team up to help NWI couple

CROWN POINT — Bill Wilson knew he had to do something when he saw Starr Lee and Glenn Curtis' Facebook plea for an honest mechanic.
Two weeks ago, the pair were driving home on Interstate 80-94 near Chesterton when their silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck broke down.
"When we broke down, we were like, 'Oh, crap. We don't know what to do. We literally are out of funds, what are we going to do with this?'" Lee said.
They were stuck on the side of the road for nearly four hours, waiting for the recently purchased car to cool down before driving it to a friend's house less than a mile away.
Lee said she called Wilson, owner of Crown Point Auto Repair, whom she met through singing at one of his events. Wilson told her he would take a look at it and had the truck towed to his shop at 1510 N. Main St.
After taking a look, Wilson discovered the air conditioning compressor, a belt, a bearing and a few car links needed to be replaced and the suspension needed some work.
The couple could afford a $300 bill, but the compressor alone would have been triple that, Wilson said.
"I thought, 'Boy, it would be nice if we could help them out,'" Wilson recently told The Times.
Wilson called his parts supplier, O'Reilly Auto Parts in Crown Point, to see if there was anything they could work out to help the Valparaiso couple.
O'Reilly Store Manager Mandy Jensen said after working through the chain of command, the store was able to donate the parts to Wilson, who donated his labor.
"My initial reaction was just heartfelt sympathy. I think we've all either been there or known somebody who has been in a bad financial situation," Jensen said. "It puts a damper on everything — life comes to a halt. I wanted to do anything I could to try and help."
When Lee and Curtis came to Crown Point for the car, Wilson told them the bill was more than $2,000 — four times more than they could afford.
The couple left without paying a cent that day.
"(I) didn't even tell her that we were doing it and then when she came to pick it up, I showed her this is everything it needed, it's about $2,000 worth of repairs," Wilson said. "I told her, 'I took care of all of it for you, no charge. It just felt like it was the right thing to do."
Wilson told them he fixed everything.
"Oh gosh, the cost," the pair said.
"Right away he said, 'Merry Christmas.' He told us it was on him, that he did all the work for free, and I just started crying," Lee said. "Then we saw what the bill was, which was over $2,000, we were like 'Holy pizza.' I could not believe it, we were both just completely shocked."
It has been a hard few years for Lee and Curtis. When Curtis' mom died, they were set to take over her business and take care of her home, which financially drained the couple, she said.
"We had to let it go. We just could not keep up with it. So it is been just a hard thing," Lee said.
Having the truck fixed has helped alleviate some stress, especially since the pair needs a vehicle for their band equipment, Lee said.
Lee is the lead singer for DreamZ, a former Fleetwood Mac tribute band that now plays every kind of music for charity events. Curtis is a sound engineer who runs sound for the shows and plays the bass.
"Being in a band, it helps transport our equipment and without that, Glenn can't run sound anywhere," she said.