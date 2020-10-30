Crown Point board approves setback for potential Broadway restaurants

The hardship, Pozen said, is created by a right of way the Indiana Department of Transportation has along Broadway, which lessens the amount of available parking.

"We need these parking spaces in this development to adhere to the demand of these restaurants," Pozen said. "These are successful restaurants, where there'll be cross-access easements just like everywhere else in this development. We want people to have ample parking."

Pozen said the public won't experience a different curb line compared to what currently exists along Broadway, and later added neither the monument sign nor the parking spaces will create a line-of-sight issue.

Schlueter said the proposed parking lot and monument sign align with others along Broadway.

To meet city standards, the development would need about 26 spots, Pozen said.

BZA member John Marshall pointed out if encroachment was granted, INDOT could exercise its easement, resulting in the loss of six parking spots. The parking lot presented had 54 spaces.

Ultimately, the board approved the encroachment 4-1, with Rohaley voting no.