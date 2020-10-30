 Skip to main content
Crown Point board approves setback for potential Broadway restaurants
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The definition of hardship and needs for parking played a role in the future of potential development along the Broadway corridor. 

During Monday's Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, members heard requests from two petitioners seeking variances for businesses along the Broadway corridor. 

Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG Team, requested a setback encroachment for two potential restaurants along Broadway. 

The development, Pozen said, still has to go before the Plan Commission and doesn't have any official tenants. 

However, the setback encroachment — to be used for a monument sign and parking — is needed before site planning can begin, Pozen told members. 

BZA Chair Dan Rohaley questioned the request. 

"Isn't this the cart before the horse, though? Don't we have to approve the site development plan and then..." Rohaley asked.

Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter replied, stating developers always seek a variance before heading to the Plan Commission for site planning.

"I can't have you approve a site plan if I can't build it as presented," Pozen chimed in.

After a minute-long exchange, Pozen continued his presentation, asking board members to consider a 17-foot setback encroachment into the front yard of 10503 Broadway. 

The hardship, Pozen said, is created by a right of way the Indiana Department of Transportation has along Broadway, which lessens the amount of available parking. 

"We need these parking spaces in this development to adhere to the demand of these restaurants," Pozen said. "These are successful restaurants, where there'll be cross-access easements just like everywhere else in this development. We want people to have ample parking."

Pozen said the public won't experience a different curb line compared to what currently exists along Broadway, and later added neither the monument sign nor the parking spaces will create a line-of-sight issue. 

Schlueter said the proposed parking lot and monument sign align with others along Broadway. 

To meet city standards, the development would need about 26 spots, Pozen said.  

BZA member John Marshall pointed out if encroachment was granted, INDOT could exercise its easement, resulting in the loss of six parking spots. The parking lot presented had 54 spaces.

Ultimately, the board approved the encroachment 4-1, with Rohaley voting no. 

"The city code calls for 26, and they can do 26, and not even go anywhere near that front setback. If they don't go near that front setback, they can put the monument sign right in the front of the building, or two monument signs in front of the building. ... I voted no because I did not see the hardship," Rohaley later told The Times.

Surgery center

Also Monday, the BZA voted 3-2 to send an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for a special use proposed ambulatory outpatient surgery center at 11051 Broadway, Suite B. 

The decision came after a lengthy discussion about parking in the On Broadway complex and the present hardship that would require a special use. 

John Price, with architecture firm Gastinger Walker, said the hardship is created by a vacant tenant space in On Broadway. 

"If the special use isn't granted, the landlord (would) need to find another tenant to occupy that space, and the surgery center would have to find a different building either in Crown Point or in a nearby city," Price said. 

Both Rohaley and Marshall said a vacant building doesn't create a hardship. 

"Just having a vacant building is not a hardship," Rohaley said. "My support for all this is tempered by the parking issues that are in On Broadway complex, which I can personally attest from experience are there."

The City Council is expected to consider the measure at its upcoming November meeting . 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

