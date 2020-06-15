Crown Point Boy Scouts fulfill dying veteran’s wish

CROWN POINT — Before dying, Michael Walls wanted to be able to spend time outside.
His health was declining, and eventually he began using a wheelchair while in home hospice care.
His Crown Point home wasn't equipped with a porch or ramp, prompting the hospice facility to take to social media for assistance.
Within three days, Boy Scouts with Crown Point Troop No. 207 were working on a porch and ramp for Walls, said Troop Scoutmaster Angie Wright.
The ramp was completed on June 6, after two days of work, she said.
Wright said while Walls saw the ramp, she's not sure he was able to enjoy it. After his health took a turn, the 73-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran died on Thursday, according to his obituary.
"When we finished the first day Friday ... the sister opened the door, and I'm like, 'What do you think?' and he's like, 'It looks awesome.' He's like, 'I can't wait to sit out there with my grandkids when they come into town,'" Wright said.
Walls is survived by his three sons: Ryan (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Brooke) and Stephen; sister, Vicki Walls; ex-wife, Jean Willins; and five grandchildren: Aden, Kaitlin, Sydney, Kiera and Amelia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Sybil; grandparents: Melvin and Lenar; daughter, Amy; and nephew, Mark.
Wright said the Crown Point community came together to help see the project through, with $1,100 being raised in one day. Landscaping companies donated flowers. Local businesses donated food and drinks.
Though many of the Boy Scouts involved with the project weren't able to meet Walls — a pinning ceremony for the project was canceled — the news of his death was upsetting, Wright said.
"I think they kind of put Mike on a pedestal," Wright said.
Walls' death hit close to home for 11-year-old Hunter Rosenquist, whose Papa Terry recently died from the same health condition as Walls.
"It was kind of hard for me, but it made me feel good because we were hoping ... Mike could actually get outside and spend time with his family," Hunter said.
Hunter helped work on the ramp both build days, during most of which Papa Terry stayed in his thoughts.
The second day, Hunter admitted, was harder than the first.
"The second day was a little harder because then I knew that he was actually going to get outside, and he didn't have that long. So I just — it was a little harder for me," Hunter said with a sigh, later adding:
"I felt very happy because I did something that I wish I could've did with my papa."
Hunter's mom, Terri Rosenquist, who also is the committee chair for the troop, said the project meant a lot, especially since Walls was a veteran.
"All the boys I think really — they put everything they had into doing it," Rosenquist said of the troop's work.
The scouts agreed while the project was a little hard and a learning experience, it was "cool" to see it come together in the end.
"It genuinely felt good because I was helping somebody who just wanted to like see their grandkids again, and it just made me feel special that I did that," said Brendan McBride, 11.
Brendan added it was surprising how much the troop got done.
"It made me feel heartful," he added.
