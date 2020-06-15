Crown Point Boy Scouts fulfill dying veteran’s wish

Wright said the Crown Point community came together to help see the project through, with $1,100 being raised in one day. Landscaping companies donated flowers. Local businesses donated food and drinks.

Though many of the Boy Scouts involved with the project weren't able to meet Walls — a pinning ceremony for the project was canceled — the news of his death was upsetting, Wright said.

"I think they kind of put Mike on a pedestal," Wright said.

Walls' death hit close to home for 11-year-old Hunter Rosenquist, whose Papa Terry recently died from the same health condition as Walls.

"It was kind of hard for me, but it made me feel good because we were hoping ... Mike could actually get outside and spend time with his family," Hunter said.

Hunter helped work on the ramp both build days, during most of which Papa Terry stayed in his thoughts.

The second day, Hunter admitted, was harder than the first.

"The second day was a little harder because then I knew that he was actually going to get outside, and he didn't have that long. So I just — it was a little harder for me," Hunter said with a sigh, later adding: