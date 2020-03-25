Crown Point business owners share uplifting message amid coronavirus closures

"I thought it'd actually be kind of cool if all the businesses put signs (up), and then people, when they do venture out and they need to just get some fresh air and take a drive, to come down here so that they could still see something positive rather than empty spots," he said.

To help achieve that goal, Radzinski called Sip Coffee House owner Rhonda Bloch, who later posted a sign that reads, "This too shall pass," in one of the cafe's windows.

Bloch said she has heard mixed reviews about the cafe's decision to say open for carryout orders. However, to her knowledge, many have chosen to take the same route.

At this time, the Crown Point and Highland locations are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all food orders are being made from scratch, Bloch said.

Jamie Bruinsma, who owns After8, said she took a cue from Blue Pear and posted a sign in her window, too.

The sign, "Farther apart, but in it together," was made by her husband, Kevin.

"There's so many people driving through the square every day, and ... we can spread a little positivity," Bruinsma said.