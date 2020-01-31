Crown Point BZA defers car storage lot until petitioner considers screening

Board member John Marshall told Helsel some businesses have been grandfathered in, which explains why some don't have screened fencing.

"Everything that's new that's gone in ... they all have to have screening," Marshall said.

While Marshall said he's happy to see the small business grow, but the board has to consider the future of the area.

"Now that you know the New City Hall is going in there ... I mean as a planning board, that's what you gotta do is plan for the future," he said. "We're not trying to be hard on you, it's just your location to be honest with you."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board members asked Helsel if he or Jackman have looked at other properties in the city that are zoned to allow the storage lot, to which he replied no.

"We kind of like the location where we're at," Helsel said. "We're currently Crown Point's oldest car dealership and been there for quite some time."

Neighbors Scott Golinski and Ashley Jewart voiced their support of the variance and pleaded with board members to grant it.