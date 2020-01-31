Crown Point BZA defers car storage lot until petitioner considers screening

CROWN POINT — If stakeholders at Ultimate Auto Sales want to be granted a variance to allow for a storage lot, they need to consider shielding the lot from the public's eye.
On Monday, the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals told petitioner Kris Helsel that before the business would be allowed to transform its abandoned railroad property into a vehicle storage lot, it must first consider adding screening to its fence.
"The way I look at this is you gotta have the screen. There is no way that I would ever support anything that didn't have a screening on the north, at least screen it off from the City Hall," said Chairman Dan Rohaley.
Rohaley added Helsel, who was at the meeting on behalf of his grandfather and business owner, Larry Jackman, will need to have screening on the east and south sides of the lot.
Helsel told board members the company plans on using the lot to store some boats, RVs and cars, adding the majority of the lot will be used to store cars waiting to go on the used car lot.
During his presentation, Helsel said there weren't plans for screening at this time, pointing out a neighboring business doesn't have screens concealing dumpsters on the property, which are often full.
"They don't have a screen around their fence," Helsel said.
Board member John Marshall told Helsel some businesses have been grandfathered in, which explains why some don't have screened fencing.
"Everything that's new that's gone in ... they all have to have screening," Marshall said.
While Marshall said he's happy to see the small business grow, but the board has to consider the future of the area.
"Now that you know the New City Hall is going in there ... I mean as a planning board, that's what you gotta do is plan for the future," he said. "We're not trying to be hard on you, it's just your location to be honest with you."
Board members asked Helsel if he or Jackman have looked at other properties in the city that are zoned to allow the storage lot, to which he replied no.
"We kind of like the location where we're at," Helsel said. "We're currently Crown Point's oldest car dealership and been there for quite some time."
Neighbors Scott Golinski and Ashley Jewart voiced their support of the variance and pleaded with board members to grant it.
"They spent a ton of money on improving that whole area. I mean, what they did was incredible and what it looks like now, compared to what it was, you guys should be commending them, in my opinion," Golinski said.
Golinski added the owners "keep it clean" and are good people.
The board ultimately agreed unanimously to defer the matter until its Feb. 24 meeting.
"If you can make the argument with landscaping and screening, I think it would go a long way, and I don't think you were prepared tonight for that," Rohaley said.
Also Monday, the board sent a favorable recommendation to City Council to allow a single-family home in an I-1 industrial district on Monitor Street.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said in 1981, the city granted a rezone in the area from R-3 residential to I-1 industrial, but the planned facilities never developed.
"My plan for this, if this were to get approved, is to visit all those landowners that have residential use there and see if we can't get the entire block rezoned to residential," Schlueter said.