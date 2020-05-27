Crown Point BZA OKs outdoor fitness studio space at Southlake YMCA

The entire area will have ornamental fencing around it.

A number of YMCAs are installing similar structures, most of which have logos and lighting installed along the top edge of the container, Marovich said. The containers also have traditional doors, as well as cut out sides.

The structure is "crucial" to the exercise field to allow storage of exercise equipment, lighting and additional materials, he added.

There will not be restrooms in the structure, Marovich said.

Russ Pozen, director of engineering with DVG, added the "hip and new" shipping containers have been successful at other YMCAs.

CEO of Crossroads YMCA Jay Buckmaster said Southlake YMCA is excited for the opportunity.

“We see it as an outdoor fitness studio," Buckmaster said. "Again, as popular as the Crown Point Y has been, to continue to have space and options for people — especially to enjoy the outdoors, that fresh air — and just a real flexible workout space."

Buckmaster said the space can be used for different fitness classes, as well as for outdoor fitness testing.

BZA Chair Dan Rohaley said he was kind of shocked to see the building, but warmed up to it.