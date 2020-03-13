Crown Point cancels St. Patrick's Day parade, postpones State of the City address

CROWN POINT — Various events across the Region have been canceled amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

On Friday, the city of Crown Point announced in a news release that it would cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

City officials also announced Mayor David Uran's State of the City address has been postponed. A later date has yet to be determined.

“This is a time when we all have to do our part for the health of our community,” Uran said.

The decision comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb limited gatherings of more than 250 people on Thursday, to help minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We will be rescheduling our State of the City address once the directive from the state has been lifted," Uran said in the release.