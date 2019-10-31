CROWN POINT — Candidates running for council seats, clerk-treasurer, city judge and mayor fielded questions and shared their goals for office Tuesday night during a candidate forum.
The forum, which was from 7 to 9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, was hosted by Hometown Happenings.
Three candidates, Crystal Cliborne, a Republican who is running to represent District 1; Republican District 5 Councilwoman Carol Drasga; and Republican mayoral candidate Kristie Dressel were not at the event.
Hometown Happenings founder Tim Fealy organized the event, and gave residents the chance to interact with candidates during a meet-and-greet prior to the forum. At 7 p.m., Fealy asked challengers and incumbents to talk about what they would want to achieve if elected.
The second half of the forum focused on questions from the audience. Here's how they responded:
Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Considering the new Bulldog Park went from a simple paved lot with water, power, lights and fencing, with the original intention of removing all festivities from city streets, yet the giant monstrosity ... still requires the need to close down West Street. How many other projects does your current administration often come up short sighted on? After all, we had to pay a premium price for the Zamboni. We as taxpayers had to buy at the last minute because your team didn't realize it wasn't included in the package.
Mayor David Uran: "Bulldog Park made a deal with the school corporation and with the Redevelopment Commission. I think we're all proud of the fact that that $11 million facility cost the taxpayers zero dollars. So when you start to look at these projects that we talk about here, that's a great investment to our downtown it gives you a 12-month facility. Using West Street was called an expansion of the footprint. And we did that from day one, dollar one. ... The Zamboni was purchased with redevelopment dollars after the fact ... again, didn't cost the taxpayers dollars on this. It also wasn't short-sighted because we knew we were (going to) buy a used or a brand new one."
Q: What is your opinion on the potential move by Andrean to Crown Point?
Scott Evorik, at-large councilman: "Two things I want to do is: One, I want to help alleviate the overbooking of the teachers' classrooms ... Andrean I think would be a good thing coming here ... I just hope that we can be, like I talked about before, smart growth. Let's get with the state and try to expand (U.S. 231) before they come."
Uran: "I think one thing you got to remember is if Andrean comes to Crown Point, it will be privately funded. It'll also provide an opportunity for the students in the city of Crown Point. ... The current location that's being talked about is down there off 231 and Mississippi."
Q: Is the wheel tax ever going away? What has this done for us specifically?
Uran: "The wheel tax was presented in the city of Crown Point in the state of Indiana when they started the community crossing grants. ... At the time, we were, with 146 miles of roads in the city of Crown Point, we were only doing 2 or 3 miles of roads per year. You can do the math, if the road last 15 years, we wouldn't see new roads for 40, 50, 60 years. That's way too long. Ever since the wheel tax has been put in place ... we have now gone from doing 2 or 3 miles of roads to this year, we've done 13 miles of roads."
Q: If someone in your office under you was caught in illegal activity that was conducted as an employee, how would you handle it?
Shelli Vandenburgh, Democratic clerk candidate: "Well first, I definitely hope that if you're in public service, you don't have your hands on public dollars. Working in the county clerk's office for many years, and in the area of government in which I worked, I've seen this happen many times where, unfortunately, an employee gets sticky fingers. As the administrator of the office, you have to be there to protect the tax dollars at all costs. If an employee ever does get into trouble doing something like that, it would be the responsibility of the office holder to make sure that law enforcement is contacted, and that they are, of course, prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
Sgt. Dave Benson, Republican clerk candidate: "As the chief fiduciary officer of the city, it's the responsibility to the taxpayers and the right thing to do is have them prosecuted."