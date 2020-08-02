Crown Point cemetery sexton searching for grave marker's final resting place

Now, Hawes is trying to find the marker a permanent home — one that isn't his driveway.

"I don't know exactly what I'm going to do with it right now. I don't know if I'm going place it back over here (at the cemetery) or not," Hawes told The Times on Thursday, after taking a break from mowing the cemetery lawn.

"Maybe I will on a walkway or something like that or a memorial of some sort over here. I'm not quite sure."

Hawes said only a few markers such as Eberhardt's still exist within the cemetery, adding most are cracked.

Jim Crisman, whose front yard was home to the marker for years, said he first saw Eberhardt's marker when he and his wife moved into their home in late 1991.

"It was there then. I don't know where it came from or who put it there; it was just there," Crisman said.

Crisman said he knew no one was buried beneath the stone, and figured the family had lived in the home at one time and put the marker there after a grave was relocated.

He later discovered that wasn't the case, but he remains unsure of how the stone ended up in his yard.