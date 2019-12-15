CROWN POINT — The new year is going to be a good year for the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce.
President Alan Myszkowski and Vice President Adam Graper have big plans for the Chamber, which currently has more than 100 members and is run by a board of 16 volunteers.
"Our mission is enhance culture and drive commerce. That's what I'm really hoping to do and be this meeting place, this communal aspect of what we're doing to kind of bring everybody together and kind of funnel that into something productive," Myszkowski said.
In the coming months, business owners can expect to see a new initiative called Ignite Crown Point. The event will be hosted on the last Tuesday of every month at shops in the area that are members of the Chamber, Myszkowski said.
Myszkowski said there will be educational programs that feature speakers to discuss their expertise with business owners. Additionally, he said the Chamber has manufacturing tours in the works.
"We haven't made any decisions on traditional chamber stuff. I don't know if we're doing ribbon cuttings or anything like that at this point," Myszkowski said. "We're trying to just control what we can and that's going to be staying within our mission statement."
"I think at the end of the day, we just want to be of value. I don't think we're here to take people's money for as a due and then never hear from them again," he added.
The new chamber formed in early August, splitting ties from the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, based in Merrillville.
Myszkowski and Graper said the split didn't come as a knock to the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. The pair added other chamber presidents have been supportive during the venture.
"I think representation for the community is an important thing. I think that the without being a centralized chamber that gets lost in translation," Myszkowski said.
The new chamber, Graper said, has been an idea floating around the community for the past couple of years and each business will have a different idea of how they will benefit from joining the Crown Point Chamber.
Membership is free to the Chamber until the end of 2019. When 2020 rolls around, an annual membership will cost $100.
All the money is going to in some capacity — whether it's advertising, whether it's promotion, whether it's video — it's all going back towards the businesses," Graper said.
Graper, who also worked as the director of media relations and internet technology for the city of Crown Point, said he believes the Chamber and city have already established an open communication line — something the pair see as essential to having business owners' issues heard.
"I think we're onto something big," Graper said of the chamber and its future.