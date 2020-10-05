 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point clarifies, revises initial downtown camera proposal
top story urgent

Crown Point clarifies, revises initial downtown camera proposal

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point square

The Crown Point square saw the return of foot and motor vehicle traffic after some businesses reopened on May 11, 2020, after being closed in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — After proposing a downtown camera system that could aid in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the city is instead looking to partner with local businesses to install cameras along the square through the Redevelopment Commission.

The proposed program between the city and local businesses — which has yet to be approved by the Redevelopment Commission, but will be considered Monday — comes after residents took to social media expressing concern over the initial discussion of installing cameras downtown. 

During a Sunday afternoon meeting via Zoom, city officials addressed resident's concerns and "social media misunderstandings" about the proposed project, which was recently discussed during a public Board of Works meeting held in person and via Zoom on Sept. 23

Previously, city officials discussed how the proposed camera system could be eligible for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act because analytic cameras have the ability to identify the lack of social distancing, produce heat maps and utilize facial recognition to help with contact tracing efforts, according to a previous Times report

Crown Point looking to install downtown cameras to monitor crowd size, aid with contact tracing
COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

After a Times story was published about the proposed project, various residents raised concern over the cameras, many saying the city would become like the television series "Big Brother," a reality game show where participants live in a home and are monitored 24/7 during their stay in the house by cameras and microphones, according to CBS.com.

However, Crown Point isn't looking to follow that model, Crown Point Mayor David Uran assured residents during the Sunday meeting. 

"We are not looking to be 'Big Brother,'" Uran said. "We don't want to be somebody that's behind a computer watching people (and) what they do. That's not our business. We don't subscribe to that either."

The longtime mayor said the city heard residents' concerns "loud and clear," and the cameras won't be used by the city for pandemic-related efforts, such as monitoring social distancing or helping contact tracing efforts. 

In fact, the city won't be in charge of the cameras at all, he said. 

"To show a good faith of the fact that we're not going to be looking to be the ones in control of this and the business owners are wanting to have this capability, there's going to be an opportunity to work with our Redevelopment Commission (Monday) at their meeting and entertain an idea that a business can come to the Redevelopment Commission," Uran said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We would purchase the consistency that's needed across the square. So the camera, the install and the license agreement for, could be up to five years, would be fully funded by the city, giving to a business owner who wants to have a camera installed for their outdoor viewing. That way, the city is not in control of that data."

Uran said the end goal for the project is "to have a tool in place for our law enforcement in case there is a situation where there's an emergency," such as a missing child or an accident. 

Assistant Crown Point Police Chief Jim Janda said the cameras would be a helpful tool for the department to assist in investigations. 

"Anytime that we have anything from accidents, serious accidents, any type of crime — it's one of the first things the detective bureau or the officers look for is getting video," Janda said. "It's not something that somebody would be actively looking at or watching — it would be something to assist us in any type of further investigation in identifying people." 

Crown Point school board outlines plans for transparency under new superintendent
UPDATE: Handler on leave after police dog Dax's second escape in Crown Point

Janda said oftentimes the department relies on video from local businesses, which isn't always pointed in the right direction or the video can't be downloaded. 

Fire Chief Dave Crane said the square is constantly busy, and "heaven forbid" something happens, a camera system would help. 

"If we had a recording ... that would help the physicians and the ERs figure out exactly what that patient needed a lot quicker," Crane said. 

The cameras also would aid the department with Project Lifesaver, which helps reunite children with special needs or people with dementia with their families, Crane said.  

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Regal and Cineworld cinemas are shutting down across the US and UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts