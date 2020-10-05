Crown Point clarifies, revises initial downtown camera proposal

CROWN POINT — After proposing a downtown camera system that could aid in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the city is instead looking to partner with local businesses to install cameras along the square through the Redevelopment Commission.
The proposed program between the city and local businesses — which has yet to be approved by the Redevelopment Commission, but will be considered Monday — comes after residents took to social media expressing concern over the initial discussion of installing cameras downtown.
During a Sunday afternoon meeting via Zoom, city officials addressed resident's concerns and "social media misunderstandings" about the proposed project, which was recently discussed during a public Board of Works meeting held in person and via Zoom on Sept. 23.
Previously, city officials discussed how the proposed camera system could be eligible for reimbursement under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act because analytic cameras have the ability to identify the lack of social distancing, produce heat maps and utilize facial recognition to help with contact tracing efforts, according to a previous Times report.
After a Times story was published about the proposed project, various residents raised concern over the cameras, many saying the city would become like the television series "Big Brother," a reality game show where participants live in a home and are monitored 24/7 during their stay in the house by cameras and microphones, according to CBS.com.
However, Crown Point isn't looking to follow that model, Crown Point Mayor David Uran assured residents during the Sunday meeting.
"We are not looking to be 'Big Brother,'" Uran said. "We don't want to be somebody that's behind a computer watching people (and) what they do. That's not our business. We don't subscribe to that either."
The longtime mayor said the city heard residents' concerns "loud and clear," and the cameras won't be used by the city for pandemic-related efforts, such as monitoring social distancing or helping contact tracing efforts.
In fact, the city won't be in charge of the cameras at all, he said.
"To show a good faith of the fact that we're not going to be looking to be the ones in control of this and the business owners are wanting to have this capability, there's going to be an opportunity to work with our Redevelopment Commission (Monday) at their meeting and entertain an idea that a business can come to the Redevelopment Commission," Uran said.
"We would purchase the consistency that's needed across the square. So the camera, the install and the license agreement for, could be up to five years, would be fully funded by the city, giving to a business owner who wants to have a camera installed for their outdoor viewing. That way, the city is not in control of that data."
Uran said the end goal for the project is "to have a tool in place for our law enforcement in case there is a situation where there's an emergency," such as a missing child or an accident.
Assistant Crown Point Police Chief Jim Janda said the cameras would be a helpful tool for the department to assist in investigations.
"Anytime that we have anything from accidents, serious accidents, any type of crime — it's one of the first things the detective bureau or the officers look for is getting video," Janda said. "It's not something that somebody would be actively looking at or watching — it would be something to assist us in any type of further investigation in identifying people."
Janda said oftentimes the department relies on video from local businesses, which isn't always pointed in the right direction or the video can't be downloaded.
Fire Chief Dave Crane said the square is constantly busy, and "heaven forbid" something happens, a camera system would help.
"If we had a recording ... that would help the physicians and the ERs figure out exactly what that patient needed a lot quicker," Crane said.
The cameras also would aid the department with Project Lifesaver, which helps reunite children with special needs or people with dementia with their families, Crane said.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
