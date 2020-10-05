Crown Point clarifies, revises initial downtown camera proposal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We would purchase the consistency that's needed across the square. So the camera, the install and the license agreement for, could be up to five years, would be fully funded by the city, giving to a business owner who wants to have a camera installed for their outdoor viewing. That way, the city is not in control of that data."

Uran said the end goal for the project is "to have a tool in place for our law enforcement in case there is a situation where there's an emergency," such as a missing child or an accident.

Assistant Crown Point Police Chief Jim Janda said the cameras would be a helpful tool for the department to assist in investigations.

"Anytime that we have anything from accidents, serious accidents, any type of crime — it's one of the first things the detective bureau or the officers look for is getting video," Janda said. "It's not something that somebody would be actively looking at or watching — it would be something to assist us in any type of further investigation in identifying people."

Janda said oftentimes the department relies on video from local businesses, which isn't always pointed in the right direction or the video can't be downloaded.