Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer moving to Bulldog Park temporarily

CROWN POINT — Beginning Dec. 1, residents will have to go to Bulldog Park if they want to visit the clerk-treasurer's office.
The clerk-treasurer's office, along with the Building Department, will be relocated while the downstairs of City Hall is renovated, Crown Point Mayor David Uran announced during a Board of Works meeting Wednesday.
"Basically this building will be shut down, and the clerk's office will be at Bulldog Park, second floor, and the building department will be ... sharing space with the legal department across the street, while downstairs gets a little bit of a COVID face lift," Uran said.
The first floor of City Hall will be expanded, and Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson's office will be eliminated, "so the public can actually come inside and have more gathering space versus one at a time. It's very tight down there," Uran said.
At Bulldog Park, residents will be able to walk in for services, while observing physical distancing, or they can opt to pay their bills via mail, use the deposit box at the Police Department or sign up for auto debit, Benson said.
"We've been pushing the auto debit, which a lot of people have been signing up, including myself," Benson said.
The mayor's office will remain upstairs during the renovations, Uran later told The Times.
Also during the project, the building's chair lift will be removed and an elevator is set to be installed, Uran said.
City Hall is expected to reopen in March 2021, he said.
The total cost of the project has yet to be presented. The matter is set to be discussed during the board's Nov. 18 meeting, Uran said. PBS, the design-build company affiliated with the project, has received bids for the work, which includes renovations to City Hall, the Civic Center and Crown Point Fire & Rescue, Uran added.
The renovations are expected to temporarily change how and where the city's public meetings are held, Uran added.
"Depending on where the governor's orders are at ... we'll probably really dive into that virtual meeting setting with this board ... because it would be difficult to get upstairs here during that time period," Uran said.
"If we have to go to a live meeting, we'll be using the Bulldog Park downstairs as a meeting location for the public during that time."
The renovations don't take the possibility of a new City Hall off the table. However, that project, previously estimated to cost $11 to $12 million, is on hold, Uran said.
"The facelift that comes here will make these buildings more valuable, if and when they're turned over to be put up for sale if a new city hall was ever built," he said.
"Right now with the revenue sources and all that stuff, we're maximizing the dollars that we have on cash on hand, and not looking to do any long-term bond issues or payment plans."
Also Wednesday, the board approved two change orders, totaling $71,288.36, for the 109th Avenue Highway Safety Improvement Program project completed earlier this year.
Doug Brite, public works engineering superintendent, said the project totaled a little over $1.2 million, funded 90% by federal dollars and 10% locally.
The about 2% overrun for the project cost the city $2,431.11, Brite said.
"You can see the fruits of the labors out there and the things that we have in return for the additional $2,431.11 by the city was well worth it, and was done ahead of schedule. So all those things equal ... a much-improved corridor on 109th Avenue," Uran commented.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
