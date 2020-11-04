Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer moving to Bulldog Park temporarily

CROWN POINT — Beginning Dec. 1, residents will have to go to Bulldog Park if they want to visit the clerk-treasurer's office.

The clerk-treasurer's office, along with the Building Department, will be relocated while the downstairs of City Hall is renovated, Crown Point Mayor David Uran announced during a Board of Works meeting Wednesday.

"Basically this building will be shut down, and the clerk's office will be at Bulldog Park, second floor, and the building department will be ... sharing space with the legal department across the street, while downstairs gets a little bit of a COVID face lift," Uran said.

The first floor of City Hall will be expanded, and Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson's office will be eliminated, "so the public can actually come inside and have more gathering space versus one at a time. It's very tight down there," Uran said.

At Bulldog Park, residents will be able to walk in for services, while observing physical distancing, or they can opt to pay their bills via mail, use the deposit box at the Police Department or sign up for auto debit, Benson said.

"We've been pushing the auto debit, which a lot of people have been signing up, including myself," Benson said.