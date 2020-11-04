 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer moving to Bulldog Park temporarily
alert urgent

Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer moving to Bulldog Park temporarily

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — Beginning Dec. 1, residents will have to go to Bulldog Park if they want to visit the clerk-treasurer's office. 

The clerk-treasurer's office, along with the Building Department, will be relocated while the downstairs of City Hall is renovated, Crown Point Mayor David Uran announced during a Board of Works meeting Wednesday. 

"Basically this building will be shut down, and the clerk's office will be at Bulldog Park, second floor, and the building department will be ... sharing space with the legal department across the street, while downstairs gets a little bit of a COVID face lift," Uran said. 

The first floor of City Hall will be expanded, and Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson's office will be eliminated, "so the public can actually come inside and have more gathering space versus one at a time. It's very tight down there," Uran said. 

At Bulldog Park, residents will be able to walk in for services, while observing physical distancing, or they can opt to pay their bills via mail, use the deposit box at the Police Department or sign up for auto debit, Benson said. 

"We've been pushing the auto debit, which a lot of people have been signing up, including myself," Benson said. 

The mayor's office will remain upstairs during the renovations, Uran later told The Times. 

Also during the project, the building's chair lift will be removed and an elevator is set to be installed, Uran said. 

City Hall is expected to reopen in March 2021, he said. 

The total cost of the project has yet to be presented. The matter is set to be discussed during the board's Nov. 18 meeting, Uran said. PBS, the design-build company affiliated with the project, has received bids for the work, which includes renovations to City Hall, the Civic Center and Crown Point Fire & Rescue, Uran added. 

The renovations are expected to temporarily change how and where the city's public meetings are held, Uran added. 

"Depending on where the governor's orders are at ... we'll probably really dive into that virtual meeting setting with this board ... because it would be difficult to get upstairs here during that time period," Uran said.

"If we have to go to a live meeting, we'll be using the Bulldog Park downstairs as a meeting location for the public during that time."

The renovations don't take the possibility of a new City Hall off the table. However, that project, previously estimated to cost $11 to $12 million, is on hold, Uran said. 

"The facelift that comes here will make these buildings more valuable, if and when they're turned over to be put up for sale if a new city hall was ever built," he said. 

"Right now with the revenue sources and all that stuff, we're maximizing the dollars that we have on cash on hand, and not looking to do any long-term bond issues or payment plans." 

Also Wednesday, the board approved two change orders, totaling $71,288.36, for the 109th Avenue Highway Safety Improvement Program project completed earlier this year.

Doug Brite, public works engineering superintendent, said the project totaled a little over $1.2 million, funded 90% by federal dollars and 10% locally. 

The about 2% overrun for the project cost the city $2,431.11, Brite said. 

"You can see the fruits of the labors out there and the things that we have in return for the additional $2,431.11 by the city was well worth it, and was done ahead of schedule. So all those things equal ... a much-improved corridor on 109th Avenue," Uran commented. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Obama criticizes the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts