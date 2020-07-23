Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

CROWN POINT — In the middle of a global pandemic, and after a little rain, seniors in Crown Point High School's Class of 2020 finally had their chance to walk the commencement stage Wednesday night.
The students' senior year was brought short, like those across the state, on March 13, when Northwest Indiana school leaders announced plans to close their buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For weeks, it was unclear to some if the seniors would even have their commencement. But, after coordination between Crown Point administrators and local health officials, the school was able to announce plans for a July 21 summer commencement — only to be delayed a day by rain.
In the unusual year, entrance to the outdoor ceremony was ticketed. Each graduate received two tickets for guests to help maintain social distancing in the football stadium. Face masks were recommended, but not required, for those attending.
Graduates were seated on the football field, spaced 6 feet apart, and were asked to bring a solid color face mask to wear when social distancing could not be maintained.
"As we move forward, many will remember the Class of 2020 for the time that you spent out of our building," Crown Point Principal Russ Marcinek said in his address to the graduates. "However, when you look back at your time at CPHS, I encourage all of you to remember your time in the building."
The high school's two honored student speakers — selected by a committee of faculty from a group of seniors earning the school's Summa Cum Laude distinction — did just that.
Speaker Breeann Mild recalled how over the years students learned lessons from the elementary school D.A.R.E. program, the value of deodorant, and how students can come to value their presence living in the moment — the last of which was a lesson heightened by the unexpected turn taken amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"In life, we are too focused on 'what is next' versus 'what is,'" Mild said. "We're so habitually fast paced, we don't realize the value of free time when we are given it. I share this thought with you today so we can all start slowing down our lives."
Speaker Logan Clark recalled the defining moments of his class' high school career; fidget spinners, TikTok dances and Tide Pods included. He echoed Mild's message about lessons learned in the year of high school he said teachers had been talking about from the time students were in first grade.
"There is no doubt that the Class of 2020 will share how we were affected by the corona pandemic with younger generations," Clark said. "However, instead of viewing it as a hindrance, we should use it as a bragging right that shows our mental strength and perseverance as individuals."
Ashley Cosme, a Crown Point High science teacher, urged students to use their experiences in their last year of high school to plant three seeds in her honored faculty address.
"I challenge you to walk out of here today with the courage to face this changing and sometimes scary world, to find your circle as they will be the fertilizer to your garden and be willing to gain multiple perspectives," Cosme said. "Be a learner before you start educating."
