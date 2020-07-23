Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

The high school's two honored student speakers — selected by a committee of faculty from a group of seniors earning the school's Summa Cum Laude distinction — did just that.

Speaker Breeann Mild recalled how over the years students learned lessons from the elementary school D.A.R.E. program, the value of deodorant, and how students can come to value their presence living in the moment — the last of which was a lesson heightened by the unexpected turn taken amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In life, we are too focused on 'what is next' versus 'what is,'" Mild said. "We're so habitually fast paced, we don't realize the value of free time when we are given it. I share this thought with you today so we can all start slowing down our lives."

Speaker Logan Clark recalled the defining moments of his class' high school career; fidget spinners, TikTok dances and Tide Pods included. He echoed Mild's message about lessons learned in the year of high school he said teachers had been talking about from the time students were in first grade.