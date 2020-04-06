Crown Point commission awards $25K grant for war memorial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The groundwork for a new war memorial in Crown Point has been laid and officials are gearing up to see design work take place.

On Monday, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission approved a $25,000 grant for a World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial that will be built at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue.

The funds will help Friends of Veterans Memorial Parkway (FVMP) secure a designer for the project, said President Mitch Barloga.

"We put out a design competition, and we were able to receive a few bids and come concepts, but by far the organization that we were able to come together on (is) Berenbaum Jacobs Associates (BJA) out of Jerusalem," Barloga said during the Zoom meeting.

"They came to us, and they found us because we are tying in both World War I and World War II with the Holocaust, which is actually a very unique concept for them."

Barloga said the design portion should cost between $30,000 and $40,000, which is a discount from what the firm typically charges.

According to previous Times reports, the Crown Point Community Foundation contributed a $5,000 grant to help secure an artist for the memorial.