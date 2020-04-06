Crown Point commission awards $25K grant for war memorial

CROWN POINT — The groundwork for a new war memorial in Crown Point has been laid and officials are gearing up to see design work take place.
On Monday, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission approved a $25,000 grant for a World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial that will be built at U.S. 231 and 113th Avenue.
The funds will help Friends of Veterans Memorial Parkway (FVMP) secure a designer for the project, said President Mitch Barloga.
"We put out a design competition, and we were able to receive a few bids and come concepts, but by far the organization that we were able to come together on (is) Berenbaum Jacobs Associates (BJA) out of Jerusalem," Barloga said during the Zoom meeting.
"They came to us, and they found us because we are tying in both World War I and World War II with the Holocaust, which is actually a very unique concept for them."
Barloga said the design portion should cost between $30,000 and $40,000, which is a discount from what the firm typically charges.
According to previous Times reports, the Crown Point Community Foundation contributed a $5,000 grant to help secure an artist for the memorial.
"We want to bring the best and brightest for this project, and we certainly hope you will support us as we move forward with this phase," he said.
Commissioner Carol Drasga showed support for the project.
"I know the mayor has been working, I know Mitch has been tenacious with the project," Drasga said. "I think it's a great one. I think it fits in with the location, and I just am thrilled that it's finally getting some traction and taking off."
Mayor David Uran agreed, adding while the commission approved the $25,000 grant, it's important to recognize donations as well.
Ken Ziese, with Ziese & Sons Excavating, has been helping clear the site of the future memorial free of charge, Uran said. He also donated services to the Lake County Korean War Memorial near Leroy.
"If you've been out there the last — I went out there today and the site looks tremendous," Uran said.
"Now even today that the commission's given $25,000 of real dollars, there's (a) lot of dollars ... in-kind taking place out there. When it comes to really attracting more money in the community or grants or anything like that, those things should be recognized as well."
The war memorial was expected to be built in the early 2000s, Barloga previously told The Times.
However, the recession hit while the group was ramping up. The project, however, regained momentum in 2015 when the Lake County Council gave $100,000 toward the design and development of the memorial.
Barloga said the memorial is slated to be finished hopefully no later than 2022.
