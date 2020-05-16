Crown Point commission looks to set building standards along Indiana Avenue

Heidbreder told commissioners there wasn’t another building as nice as the proposed office/warehouse space in the area. During the April meeting, he said the building was a "Taj Mahal" compared to anything in the area.

“Everything over there is old, and it’s not going to be replaced,” he said. “If you go 1,000 foot where is there something that’s near as nice as this?”

Plan Commissioner Laura Sauerman said the commission is looking for a transition building in the area that will allow the city to go from the look of Indiana Street Storage to the aesthetic of Shaw Polymers.

"I am not sure that an FBI building that is mostly metal, and the cupolas are nice, but mostly it's rather plain,” Sauerman said. “I don't know that that is going to make whoever builds on Indiana jump into a really higher materials that are appointed to building.”

Sauerman added the commission isn't just considering the present when looking at this development, rather the next 20-30 years.

"We only get one shot at this current generation, and we want it to be right," she said.

Vice Chairman Dan Rohaley said the area has been cleaned up quite a bit, and the commission wants a high standard set for the area.