CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications for six agencies.
They are the Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarships, Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship, McMichael Family Scholarship, Charles and Marjorie Quickle Memorial Scholarship and Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship. Specific criteria and info about each scholarship is listed below.
Access the online scholarship application through a link on the CPCF website (www.thecpcf.org) or its Facebook page, Crown Point Community Foundation.
Scholarship applications open Thurday; the deadline 10:30 a.m. June 3, 2019. For questions about the application process, contact the Foundation office at 219-662-7252.
Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship: Female Crown Point, Lowell, Cedar Lake or Winfield residents, 21 and over, returning to college, university, trade or vocational school. Need based. Number of scholarships and amounts vary, depending on total gifts received from the Women’s Giving Circle.
Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarships: Lake County residents, 25 and older, returning to college, university, trade or vocational school. Amounts vary. One $500 scholarship for a male and one $500 scholarship for a female.
Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship: Crown Point High School graduate, completed the second semester in a program leading to a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing pathology, optometry, or related fields, at an accredited college or university by the time the scholarship is to be paid. Applicants enrolled in post-graduate degree programs in the indicated fields of study shall also be eligible. Applicants must be enrolled as full-time students. Applicants may reapply in one or more subsequent years, and the scholarship may be awarded to the same applicant, without limitation. Other selection criteria will be financial need, scholastic ability, character, leadership and integrity. $1,000 scholarship.
McMichael Family Scholarship: Female Crown Point residents, 21 and over, returning to college, university, trade or vocational school. Need based. $500 non-renewable.
Charles and Marjorie Quickle Memorial Scholarship: Crown Point, Lowell, Cedar Lake or Winfield residents, in a formal education process toward full time ministry work. Amount varies.
Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship: Crown Point, Lowell, Cedar Lake or Winfield residents, enrolled in a vocational program pursuing certification in auto/diesel/truck mechanics or certification or degree in bookkeeping or accounting.