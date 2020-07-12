Crown Point Community Foundation again accepting grant applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) is currently accepting online applications for its September grant cycle.

Grants from the CPCF’s endowment fund will be given to nonprofit organizations and/or community projects that serve South Lake County.

Organizations or projects related to animals; arts and culture; community improvement; economic development; education; the environment; food/nutrition/agriculture; heath and human services; housing and shelter; public safety; recreation; religion; and youth development will be considered.

“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens in the South Lake County area,” Mary Nielsen, CPCF president, said in a news release.

Those eligible can apply for the grants online at cpcfgrants.communityforce.com through Sept. 1. Any applications received after the deadline will be considered during the following grant cycle.