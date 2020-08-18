Crown Point Community Foundation awards 14 grants

CROWN POINT — For its June 1 grant cycle, the Crown Point Community Foundation doled out $52,800 to organizations in South Lake County.
In a recent news release, the foundation announced the 14 recipients of the grants, which are funded by donors.
Recipients include:
- Pink Ribbon Society, Inc. — $10,000 — Maintain/supplement current programs and services provided to the men and women in the community whose lives are affected by breast cancer.
- Meals on Wheels of NWI — $7,000 — Provide and deliver meals, as well as a wellness check and visit, to those unable to shop or prepare healthy meals for themselves in Winfield, Crown Point, Lowell and Cedar Lake; primarily low-income seniors.
- Crown Point Community School Corp. — $6,000 — Boost and broaden educational opportunities and resources by supporting and developing life-long learners beginning with incoming 2021-2022 kindergartners.
- Habitat for Humanity of NWI, Inc. — $5,000 — Funding to purchase flooring for a home being constructed in Lowell.
- Chasing Dreams — $3,300 — To assist with the operational costs of summer camps.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI — $3,000 — To provide meals and snacks to Cedar Lake members in the summer.
- Hanover Jr. Wildcat Football, Inc. — $3,000 — To recondition old helmets and purchase new helmets.
- Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — $3,000 — Veteran “Wreaths Across America” annual wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 19, 2020, at Crown Point’s Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
- Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry — $2,500 — Support the mission of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, which invites hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to its “Meat” the Need program; helps pay processing fees on donations; and provides meat/protein to hunger relief agencies to reduce food insecurity.
- Love Moves Us, Inc. — $2,500 — Support basic operations for its South Lake County program that helps families who adopt or foster children.
- Three Creeks Historical Association — $2,500 — Re-roofing of the Halsted House Museum in Lowell.
- Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. — $2,000 — Funds to purchase a computer, software, volunteer training, pre- and post-evaluation costs and two months of horse care expenses.
- Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc. — $1,500 — Purchase an Arena Drag device, which will provide a level surface in the horse-riding arena at Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc. The device will help increase safety for horses, riders and volunteers while using the arena.
- United Negro College Fund — $1,500 — Award scholarships to outstanding high school students from low-income families in South Lake County.
The Foundation awards grants from its endowment fund three times a year in February, June and September. The third and final application cycle of 2020 opened on July 1 and ends Sept. 1.
Only one grant application per organization is eligible within a 12-month period.
For more information about the Foundation visit, www.thecpcf.org. To apply for a grant visit, cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.
