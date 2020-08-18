You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point Community Foundation awards 14 grants
urgent

Crown Point Community Foundation awards 14 grants

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point Community Foundation logo

Crown Point Community Foundation

CROWN POINT — For its June 1 grant cycle, the Crown Point Community Foundation doled out $52,800 to organizations in South Lake County.

In a recent news release, the foundation announced the 14 recipients of the grants, which are funded by donors.

Recipients include:

  • Pink Ribbon Society, Inc. — $10,000 — Maintain/supplement current programs and services provided to the men and women in the community whose lives are affected by breast cancer.
  • Meals on Wheels of NWI — $7,000 — Provide and deliver meals, as well as a wellness check and visit, to those unable to shop or prepare healthy meals for themselves in Winfield, Crown Point, Lowell and Cedar Lake; primarily low-income seniors.
  • Crown Point Community School Corp. — $6,000 — Boost and broaden educational opportunities and resources by supporting and developing life-long learners beginning with incoming 2021-2022 kindergartners.
  • Habitat for Humanity of NWI, Inc. — $5,000 — Funding to purchase flooring for a home being constructed in Lowell.
  • Chasing Dreams — $3,300 — To assist with the operational costs of summer camps.
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater NWI — $3,000 — To provide meals and snacks to Cedar Lake members in the summer.
  • Hanover Jr. Wildcat Football, Inc. — $3,000 — To recondition old helmets and purchase new helmets.
  • Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution — $3,000 — Veteran “Wreaths Across America” annual wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 19, 2020, at Crown Point’s Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
  • Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry — $2,500 — Support the mission of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, which invites hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to its “Meat” the Need program; helps pay processing fees on donations; and provides meat/protein to hunger relief agencies to reduce food insecurity.
  • Love Moves Us, Inc. — $2,500 — Support basic operations for its South Lake County program that helps families who adopt or foster children.
  • Three Creeks Historical Association — $2,500 — Re-roofing of the Halsted House Museum in Lowell.
  • Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. — $2,000 — Funds to purchase a computer, software, volunteer training, pre- and post-evaluation costs and two months of horse care expenses.
  • Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc. — $1,500 — Purchase an Arena Drag device, which will provide a level surface in the horse-riding arena at Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited, Inc. The device will help increase safety for horses, riders and volunteers while using the arena.
  • United Negro College Fund — $1,500 — Award scholarships to outstanding high school students from low-income families in South Lake County.

The Foundation awards grants from its endowment fund three times a year in February, June and September. The third and final application cycle of 2020 opened on July 1 and ends Sept. 1.

Only one grant application per organization is eligible within a 12-month period.

For more information about the Foundation visit, www.thecpcf.org. To apply for a grant visit, cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A tiny 'elephant' has been rediscovered in Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts