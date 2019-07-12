CROWN POINT —The Point Community Foundation recently awarded 82 scholarships totaling more than $360,000.
In addition to the high school scholarships, the Foundation awarded $12, 246.19 to Adult Learners in Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield.
“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”
The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation. Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member.
One of these memorial funds is The Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Mike Brown was a 2002 graduate of CPHS who died tragically in a car accident at the age of 18. Mike passed along the gift of life to four individuals who were waiting for life-saving transplants.
An annual golf outing is held each summer to gather friends and family to celebrate Mike’s life and recognize his commitment to giving back to this community. It also raises funds to award scholarships to students in his memory.
Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.
For more information about the scholarship program or other endowments, call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarships:
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, David Anthony Gonzalez, $1,000; Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Julia Martin, $1,000; Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Matthew Olchawa, $1,000; Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Zoe Thomas, $1,000.
Adult Learner Scholarships:
Charles and Marjorie Quickle Memorial Scholarship, William O’Donnell, $4,246.19; Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Ashley Martin, $500; Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship, Celina Fraire, $1,000; Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship, Christian Smith, $2,000; McMichael Family Scholarship, Brandi Panozzo, $500; Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship, Jessica Emery, $500; Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship, Melissa Gonzalez, $500; Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Melissa Gonzalez, $1,000; Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Brandi Panozzo, $1,000; Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Kelly Shih, $1,000; Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship (paid by Crown Point Tri Kappa-Gamma Theta Chapter), Erica Villasenor, $1,000.