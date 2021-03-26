Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $90,955.35 in grants to the community as part of its Feb. 1 cycle.
These 19 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Lupus Foundation of America with financial assistance to lupus patients for medical, prescription and housing costs to helping Young Life of NWI with improving the social, emotional and spiritual health of middle and high school teens in South Lake County.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.
Below are the recipients of the Feb. 1 grant cycle:
Cedar Lake Historical Association - $6,200. The money will be used to create a member’s lounge and increase special event programs by adding temperature control to the lobby and cafe gathering room.
Cedar Lake Police Department - $3,998. The money will help mitigate loss of life and property damage from vehicle pursuits.
Challenger Learning Center of NWI - $5,400. The grant will be used for technical upgrades to programs.
CPCSC/CPHS AP Test Scholarships - $3,000. The money will provide financial assistance to students who qualify for taking AP tests.
Crossroads YMCA - $3,000. The grant will support the YMCA income-based program.
Crown Point Christian School - $1,000. The money will expand the robotics team to include elementary students.
Crown Point Emergency Management Agency - $10,527.35. The money will buy equipment needed for new certifications and trainings.
Crown Point Jr. Bulldog Football - $16,000. The grant will provide financial help for scholarship support and to purchase 50 helmets.
Food Bank of NWI - $4,000. The grant will buy two conveyor belts for volunteer work.
Franciscan Health Foundation - $5,000. This money will help serve vulnerable South Lake County residents with virtual and potentially in-person Safe Kids activities, a fall prevention course for seniors and programs assisting pediatric sexual assault victims and seniors needing adult guardianship over the coming year.
I Can Shine St. John - $500. The money will provide financial help for families of special needs children learning to ride a bike.
Lupus Foundation of America - $2,000. The money will provide financial assistance to lupus patients for medical, prescription and housing costs.
NWI Cancer Kids Foundation - $4,800. The grant will support families with kids with cancer.
Power Paws for Kids - $2,000. The money will help cover operating expenses for 2021.
Rotary Club of Crown Point - $7,180. This money will fund the Imagination Library program.
St. Mary Catholic Community School - $3,500. the grant will expand the music instruction program.
Wittenberg Village - $1,350. The funds will help furnish the theater room for long term care residents.
Young Life of NWI - $10,000. The grant is designated to help improve the social, emotional and spiritual health of middle and high school teens in South Lake County.
Proactive Grant - $1,000. The money goes to the outgoing Crown Point Community Foundation Chair grant to organization.
Proactive Grant - $500. This goes to the city of Crown Point/youth community achievement award.
The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Endowment Fund three times a year. The three application cycles are Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.
Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.