Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $90,955.35 in grants to the community as part of its Feb. 1 cycle.

These 19 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Lupus Foundation of America with financial assistance to lupus patients for medical, prescription and housing costs to helping Young Life of NWI with improving the social, emotional and spiritual health of middle and high school teens in South Lake County.

Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

Below are the recipients of the Feb. 1 grant cycle:

Cedar Lake Historical Association - $6,200. The money will be used to create a member’s lounge and increase special event programs by adding temperature control to the lobby and cafe gathering room.

Cedar Lake Police Department - $3,998. The money will help mitigate loss of life and property damage from vehicle pursuits.

Challenger Learning Center of NWI - $5,400. The grant will be used for technical upgrades to programs.