CROWN POINT —The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 82 scholarships totaling more than $360,000.
“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”
The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation. Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member.
Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.
For more information about the scholarship program or other endowments, call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows, listing the scholarship, the name of the recipient and the amount:
Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship: Josh Sobek, $2,500
Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship: Allison Herkey, $2,500
Alfred J. Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium: Maggie Ballentine, $1,000
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Thomas Pampalone $2,000
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Gina Stephenson, $1,500
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Gina Szymborski, $1,500
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Corrin Hummel, $1,500
Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship: Mackenzie Valles, $500
Barney Family Scholarship: Asmae Zehraoui up to $10,000 per year for 4 years.
Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship: Michael Anderson, $1,000 per year for 3 years.
BJ Hubbard Scholarship: Connor Proudman, $1,000
Burrell Family Scholarship: Johnny Newell, $2,500
Burrell Family Scholarship: Emily Hochbaum, $2,500
Candace Lynne Walton Memorial Scholarship: Alicen Winter, $2,000
Charles Kleinschmidt Memorial Scholarship: Evan Holland, $1,000
Christopher Day Memorial Scholarship: Claire Schuette, $500
Col. John Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship: Karsen Henderlong, $1,000
Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship: Tim Abbott, $500
Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship: Sam Krutz, $500
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Kyle Rettig, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Madison Mazure, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Anna DeMars, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Lindsey LaBud, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Anna Bender, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Elizabeth Mitchell, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Tiffany White, $1,000
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: John Eshak, $1,000
Crown Point High School RoboDogs Scholarship: Tyler Gibson, $500
David Gergely Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Potosky, $750
Dean and Barbara White Scholarship: Martina Trajcevska, Full Scholarship
Dean and Barbara White Scholarship: Jack Lewis, Full Scholarship
Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship: Ezekiel Huls, $2,000
Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship: Brianna Tetzloff, $2,000
Donald Samburg Memorial Scholarship: John Witvliet, $3,000
Douglas MacArthur Elementary PTO Scholarship: Lindsey Baeza, $500
Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary PTO Scholarship: Demetri Massow, $500
Forrest and Millicent Everett Scholarship: Megan Carlson, $600
Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $1,250
Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship: Brooke Manhatton, $1,250
George Letz, Jr. Scholarship: IMO Florette Kaiser Brianna Tetzloff, $1,000
George Letz, Jr. Scholarshp: Evan Holland, $1,000
Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship: Kaitlyn Szpak, $1,000
Jay Lewis Memorial Scholarship: Julie Tran, $2,500
Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship: Sam Decker, $1,000
Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship: Katie Marcinek, $1,000
JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship: Matthew Olchawa, $1,000
Joe and Annette Allegretti Scholarship: Benjamin Wesley, $1,000
John D. Amodeo Scholarship: William Pouch, $1,000
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Caitlyn Phillips, $1,000
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Hanlon, $1,000
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Elias Gerodemos, $1,000
Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship:Alexis Liapes, $1,000
Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $1,000
L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $600
Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship: Christopher Newlin, $500
LaMere Family Andrean Scholarship: Dominic Rund, $1,000
Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $1,000
Liss CARSTAR Scholarship: Mallory Ellenson, $1,000
Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Miller, $2,670 per year for 4 years.
Marie Van Slyke-Bean Memorial Scholarship: Madison Mazure, $500
Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship: Riley Metzcus, $2,200
Marion Kellum Performing Arts Scholarship: Jared Wood, $500
Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship: Michelle Liu, $1,000
Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship: Evan Satoski, $750
Marty Shahbaz Football Scholarship: Ethan Potosky, $1,000
Maurine Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship: Kirsten Macintyre, $500
Paul and Dorthea Everett Scholarship: Connor Proudman, $1,550
Pettit Family Memorial Student/Athlete Scholarship: Marek Bauner, $2,500
Ralph E. and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Logan Duvall, $850
Robert “Bob” Brown Scholarship: Leah Surufka, $500
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Brooke Manhatton, $500
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $500
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Kaitlyn Szpak, $500
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Ryan Fender, $500
Russ Keller Family Scholarship: Abby Novotny, $1,000
Shirley Mudy Memorial Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $500
Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship: Michelle Liu, $500
Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship: Maggie Ballentine, $500
St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship: Jack Mumaugh, $500
St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship: Olivia Small, $500
Steven and Kay Bazin Scholarship: Samantha Yukich, $2,500
Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship: Drew Holok, $3,500
Timothy Ball Elementary PTO Scholarship: Madison Berger, $500 per year for 4 years.
Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship: Leah Surufka, $750
Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Voticke, $500
Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship: Nolan Tucker, $500
Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Matt Hanlon, $1,000
Tri Kappa Scholarship:(paid by Tri Kappa) Jason Torreano, $1,000
Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Sam Krutz, $1,000
Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Micayla Greco, $1,000
Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Madeline Braxton, $1,000
Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Olivia Small, $1,000
Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship: Ian Foreman,$750
Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship: Isaac Brummett, $750
Virgil Place Scholarship: Grace Fleszewski, $3,800 per year for 4 years.
Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarhsip: ared Bais, $500
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Ian Foreman, $500
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Brummett, $500
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Malejcikova, $500
William G. and Phyllis M. Fatch Memorial Scholarship: Nadia Debrzeniecki, $500
Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship: Madison Donofrio, $1,000
Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship: Morgan Taylor, $1,000
Youche Country Club Scholarship: Emma Maddack, $500
Zondor Family Scholarship: Nicholas Geisen, $1,000