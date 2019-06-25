{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT —The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 82 scholarships totaling more than $360,000.

“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”

The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation. Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member.

Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.

For more information about the scholarship program or other endowments, call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows, listing the scholarship, the name of the recipient and the amount:

Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship: Josh Sobek, $2,500

Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship:  Allison Herkey, $2,500

Alfred J. Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium: Maggie Ballentine, $1,000

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Thomas Pampalone $2,000

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Gina Stephenson, $1,500

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Gina Szymborski, $1,500

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship: Corrin Hummel, $1,500

Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship: Mackenzie Valles, $500

Barney Family Scholarship:  Asmae Zehraoui up to $10,000 per year for 4 years.

Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship: Michael Anderson, $1,000 per year for 3 years.

BJ Hubbard Scholarship: Connor Proudman, $1,000

Burrell Family Scholarship: Johnny Newell, $2,500

Burrell Family Scholarship: Emily Hochbaum, $2,500

Candace Lynne Walton Memorial Scholarship: Alicen Winter, $2,000

Charles Kleinschmidt Memorial Scholarship: Evan Holland, $1,000

Christopher Day Memorial Scholarship: Claire Schuette, $500

Col. John Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship: Karsen Henderlong, $1,000

Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship: Tim Abbott, $500

Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship: Sam Krutz, $500

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Kyle Rettig, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Madison Mazure, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Anna DeMars, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Lindsey LaBud, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Anna Bender, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Elizabeth Mitchell, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: Tiffany White, $1,000

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship: John Eshak, $1,000

Crown Point High School RoboDogs Scholarship: Tyler Gibson, $500

David Gergely Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Potosky, $750

Dean and Barbara White Scholarship: Martina Trajcevska, Full Scholarship

Dean and Barbara White Scholarship: Jack Lewis, Full Scholarship

Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship: Ezekiel Huls, $2,000

Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship: Brianna Tetzloff, $2,000

Donald Samburg Memorial Scholarship: John Witvliet, $3,000

Douglas MacArthur Elementary PTO Scholarship: Lindsey Baeza, $500

Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary PTO Scholarship: Demetri Massow, $500

Forrest and Millicent Everett Scholarship: Megan Carlson, $600

Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $1,250

Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship: Brooke Manhatton, $1,250

George Letz, Jr. Scholarship: IMO Florette Kaiser Brianna Tetzloff, $1,000

George Letz, Jr. Scholarshp: Evan Holland, $1,000

Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship: Kaitlyn Szpak, $1,000

Jay Lewis Memorial Scholarship: Julie Tran, $2,500

Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship: Sam Decker, $1,000

Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship: Katie Marcinek, $1,000

JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship: Matthew Olchawa, $1,000

Joe and Annette Allegretti Scholarship: Benjamin Wesley, $1,000

John D. Amodeo Scholarship: William Pouch, $1,000

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Caitlyn Phillips, $1,000

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Matthew Hanlon, $1,000

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship: Elias Gerodemos, $1,000

Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship:Alexis Liapes, $1,000

Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $1,000

L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $600

Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship: Christopher Newlin, $500

LaMere Family Andrean Scholarship: Dominic Rund, $1,000

Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $1,000

Liss CARSTAR Scholarship: Mallory Ellenson, $1,000

Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Miller, $2,670 per year for 4 years.

Marie Van Slyke-Bean Memorial Scholarship: Madison Mazure, $500

Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship: Riley Metzcus, $2,200

Marion Kellum Performing Arts Scholarship: Jared Wood, $500

Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship: Michelle Liu, $1,000

Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship: Evan Satoski, $750

Marty Shahbaz Football Scholarship: Ethan Potosky, $1,000

Maurine Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship: Kirsten Macintyre, $500

Paul and Dorthea Everett Scholarship: Connor Proudman, $1,550

Pettit Family Memorial Student/Athlete Scholarship: Marek Bauner, $2,500

Ralph E. and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Logan Duvall, $850

Robert “Bob” Brown Scholarship: Leah Surufka, $500

Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Brooke Manhatton, $500

Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Arianna Smith, $500

Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Kaitlyn Szpak, $500

Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship: Ryan Fender, $500

Russ Keller Family Scholarship: Abby Novotny, $1,000

Shirley Mudy Memorial Scholarship: Anne Kutemeier, $500

Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship: Michelle Liu, $500

Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship: Maggie Ballentine, $500

St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship: Jack Mumaugh, $500

St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship: Olivia Small, $500

Steven and Kay Bazin Scholarship: Samantha Yukich, $2,500

Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship: Drew Holok, $3,500

Timothy Ball Elementary PTO Scholarship: Madison Berger, $500 per year for 4 years.

Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship: Leah Surufka, $750

Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Voticke, $500

Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship: Nolan Tucker, $500

Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Matt Hanlon, $1,000

Tri Kappa Scholarship:(paid by Tri Kappa) Jason Torreano, $1,000

Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Sam Krutz, $1,000

Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Micayla Greco, $1,000

Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Madeline Braxton, $1,000

Tri Kappa Scholarship: (paid by Tri Kappa) Olivia Small, $1,000

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship: Ian Foreman,$750

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship: Isaac Brummett, $750

Virgil Place Scholarship: Grace Fleszewski, $3,800 per year for 4 years.

Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarhsip:  ared Bais, $500

Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Ian Foreman, $500

Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Brummett, $500

Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Malejcikova, $500

William G. and Phyllis M. Fatch Memorial Scholarship: Nadia Debrzeniecki, $500

Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship: Madison Donofrio, $1,000

Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship: Morgan Taylor, $1,000

Youche Country Club Scholarship: Emma Maddack, $500

Zondor Family Scholarship: Nicholas Geisen, $1,000

