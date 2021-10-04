Crown Point Community Foundation celebrates 30 years

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by awarding six $5,000 grants to area nonprofits.
The event featured food trucks, face painting, colorful characters such as Spider-Man, Cocomelon, Baby Shark and Elsa, and live music by the Crawpuppies. The celebration ended with the grant presentations.
Six members from the audience who entered their names in a drawing were chosen to award $5,000 grants to the local nonprofits of their choice.
“We were so thankful to finally get to celebrate this wonderful milestone with our community partners and friends,” said CPCF Chairman Chrisanne Christ. “We had a warm summer day and amazing music by The Crawpuppies, but it was reconnecting with others that truly made it a special event. The cherry on top was seeing the excitement from our six $5,000 winners."
One of the audience members selected to award a grant was Crawpuppies drummer Chris Karp. He chose the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana - Cedar Lake.
Audience member Vicky Klein selected the Community Help Network’s Buddy Bag Program as her grant recipient.
“Studies have shown that many children on the free or reduced lunch program go hungry on the weekend,” Klein said. “Buddy Bags supplies these children with food for the weekend. It’s sad to think of children in our country going hungry.”
The other attendees who were chosen to grant awards were Jim Brix, who chose the Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc. - Pets N Vets program; Buffy Adams, who awarded her grant to St. Jude House, Inc.; Sharol and Dan Cain, who chose St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church; and an anonymous attendee, who selected Indiana Elite FC as the winner of their $5,000 grant.
The grant recipients were grateful for the contributions.
“Five-thousand dollars will be such a blessing to the Buddy Bag Program of Community Help Network, Inc,” said Buddy Bag President Bonnie J. Meyer. “From our humble beginnings at the Crown Point First United Methodist Church up to today, the Crown Point Community Foundation has been a faithful much appreciated supporter of Buddy Bags. On behalf of the Buddy Bag board members and the nearly 600 students who benefit from the program, we would like to say thank you.”
The event was an opportunity for the Foundation and the community to not only celebrate its past, but to look to its future.
“From conversations with various event attendees, I was encouraged by both those who’ve been entrusting their treasure to the work of the Foundation for many years, and also those who’ve recently begun,” said CPCF Board Member Kevin Huseman.
For more information about the CPCF, visit the Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.