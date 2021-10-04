Crown Point Community Foundation celebrates 30 years

The other attendees who were chosen to grant awards were Jim Brix, who chose the Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc. - Pets N Vets program; Buffy Adams, who awarded her grant to St. Jude House, Inc.; Sharol and Dan Cain, who chose St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church; and an anonymous attendee, who selected Indiana Elite FC as the winner of their $5,000 grant.

The grant recipients were grateful for the contributions.

“Five-thousand dollars will be such a blessing to the Buddy Bag Program of Community Help Network, Inc,” said Buddy Bag President Bonnie J. Meyer. “From our humble beginnings at the Crown Point First United Methodist Church up to today, the Crown Point Community Foundation has been a faithful much appreciated supporter of Buddy Bags. On behalf of the Buddy Bag board members and the nearly 600 students who benefit from the program, we would like to say thank you.”

The event was an opportunity for the Foundation and the community to not only celebrate its past, but to look to its future.

“From conversations with various event attendees, I was encouraged by both those who’ve been entrusting their treasure to the work of the Foundation for many years, and also those who’ve recently begun,” said CPCF Board Member Kevin Huseman.

For more information about the CPCF, visit the Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.

