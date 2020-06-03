You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point Community Foundation scholarship application available online
Crown Point Community Foundation scholarship application available online

School stock
Times Staff

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online applications for five scholarship programs.

The Charles and Marjorie Quickle Memorial Scholarship is available to Cedar Lake, Crown Point or Lowell residents pursuing a degree in divinity, theology or religious ministry, according to a Crown Point Community Foundation news release.

The Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship is open to graduates of Crown Point High School who have completed their second semester in program leading to a bachelor's degree in speech and hearing pathology, optometry or a related field. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

The McMichael Family Scholarship is a need-based award open to women 21 years or older who are returning to school. Eligible students must be a Crown Point resident.

The Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship is available to Lake County residents ages 25 and older who are returning to college, university, trade or vocational school.

The Women's Giving Circle Scholarship is a need-based award for women over 21 returning to school. The scholarship is open to Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Lowell residents.

All scholarship applications are available through a link the Crown Point Community Foundation website at www.thecpcf.org or can be found on the foundation's Facebook page. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. June 5.

Questions about the applications can be directed to the Crown Point Community Foundation office at 219-662-7252.

