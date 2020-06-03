Crown Point Community Foundation scholarship application available online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online applications for five scholarship programs.

The Charles and Marjorie Quickle Memorial Scholarship is available to Cedar Lake, Crown Point or Lowell residents pursuing a degree in divinity, theology or religious ministry, according to a Crown Point Community Foundation news release.

The Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship is open to graduates of Crown Point High School who have completed their second semester in program leading to a bachelor's degree in speech and hearing pathology, optometry or a related field. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

The McMichael Family Scholarship is a need-based award open to women 21 years or older who are returning to school. Eligible students must be a Crown Point resident.

The Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship is available to Lake County residents ages 25 and older who are returning to college, university, trade or vocational school.

The Women's Giving Circle Scholarship is a need-based award for women over 21 returning to school. The scholarship is open to Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Lowell residents.