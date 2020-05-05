Crown Point considers new building near Bulldog Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — City officials are considering renovating an old concession stand at Colonel John Wheeler Middle School that sits near Bulldog Park.

On Monday, Redevelopment Commission members heard from Mayor David Uran about the potential overhaul of the building, which would serve the Crown Point School Corp. and the city.

"This would be the perfect time if we partnered with the school to look at a new building that would be adjacent to the Bulldog Park," Uran said. "They would have the first floor, we would have the second floor."

Uran said the city would use the second floor of the building as a locker room facility for athletic games hosted at Bulldog Park and would be connected to the Franciscan Health Pavilion via a catwalk.

A pre-construction progress design document from PBS, a design-build firm that has an office in Crown Point, said the building at 183 S. West St. is being proposed as a concession stand, locker room, officials lounge and office and restroom structure.

"We're way ahead of ourselves so far on what that's going to look like and how this is going to play out," Uran said. "The school board has indicated to us that they want to partner with us."