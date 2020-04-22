Crown Point corn roast postponed to September due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — One of the city's signature summertime events has been postponed until the fall.

On Wednesday, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its annual corn roast will now be held in September because of COVID-19.

"We want to keep the community safe and make sure that we're following all proper precautions," said Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Chamber.

Typically, the two-day festival kicks off summer events in the city and is held the first weekend of June, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The festival will be Sept. 25-26 at Bulldog Park and will feature various restaurants, local vendors and the kids zone.

“The Crossroads Regional Chamber looks forward to serving the community in September and continuing the tradition of the annual Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Corn Roast," Patena said.

Patena said the festival will be the same as it has in years past, adding the Chamber chose September because it already had a pop-up art experience planned for Sept. 25.