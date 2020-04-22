You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Crown Point corn roast postponed to September
breaking topical top story urgent

Crown Point corn roast postponed to September

2019 Crown Point Corn Roast

Terri Hepler, of Crown Point, digs into an ear of corn June 7, 2019, during Crown Point's annual corn roast at Bulldog Park.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — One of the city's signature summertime events has been postponed until the fall. 

On Wednesday, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its annual corn roast will now be held in September. 

Typically, the two-day festival kicks off summer events in the city and is held the first weekend of June, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The festival will be Sept. 25-26 at Bulldog Park and will feature various restaurants, local vendors and the kids zone. 

“The Crossroads Regional Chamber looks forward to serving the community in September and continuing the tradition of the annual Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce Corn Roast," said Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Chamber.

In a press release, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the city plans on working with the Chamber to reschedule the festival. 

"The new September date will provide adequate time to prepare the facility and accommodate vendors," Uran said. "The city will continue to adhere with all state-issued guidelines in relationship with public gatherings as we prepare safety measures to keep patrons and vendors healthy.”

Typically housed on the downtown Crown Point square, the corn roast relocated to Bulldog Park last year, drawing thousands to the recreational facility that opened on May 31, 2019. 

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts