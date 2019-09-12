Crown Point council gets sneak peek at 2020 budget; approves first draft

CROWN POINT — Things are moving along for Crown Point’s 2020 budget, and citizens shouldn’t expect to see too drastic of a change in the city’s finances.
The City Council got a first look at the city’s 2020 budget early last week. Now, council members are reviewing it ahead of the October meeting.
Changes to the budget include a new garbage fund, which will be set up like a utility fund. There are also two new local option income tax, or LOIT, bond funds. One would pay the LOIT bond payment — if the city chooses to go with a LOIT bond in 2020 — while the other acts as a one year safety net for the bond.
The budget, which encompasses 34 funds, totals $30.58 million. The 2019 budget came in at $31.88 million, according to online records.
“We’re slightly ahead of schedule on our process, which is good,” Mayor David Uran said. “This still gives a lot of time to begin to work on the foundation of the budget as we present it.”
The council approved the first reading of the budget and didn’t present any discussion or questions about the first read.
“All and all, the team started this July 17, and this is round 1 based upon the workshop that we had and incorporating all your various comments,” said Greg Guerrettaz, Crown Point’s financial consultant. “If we did something wrong, we’ll be back for round 2 and round 3 as time goes on here.”
As of Thursday, Uran said he hadn’t received any feedback from council members on the first draft of the budget.
“Everything so far with the budget, to my knowledge, has been supported by all the council people that sit on the board,” he said.
Also new this year, the city is aiming to identify the number of employees under each department to help council members understand the makeup of each department, Uran said.
“We got a great deal of accountability improvements and accounting improvements in the 2020 budget,” Guerrettaz said.
The first public hearing for the budget ordinance is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Uran said he expects council to vote on the budget Oct. 21.
Council also approved various pay increases for 2020. Police and fire personnel will get a 2% raise; other workers will see a 4% raise; department heads in information technology, human resources, parks, special events and building/planning will receive a $5,000 raise; and council salaries will increase to $15,000.