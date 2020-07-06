Crown Point Council kicks day care, storage facility back to BZA

CROWN POINT — Two new Nana's Daycare locations remain in the balance after being kicked back to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
On Monday, council members heard from Amanda Certa and David Tokar on plans for 1810 and 1820 E. South St.
Originally, Certa and Tokar presented separate plans for a daycare/storage facility hybrid at the South Street locations to the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), with Certa and Tokar requesting a variance of use to operate a day care and storage facility in an R-3 zone, respectively.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Certa, who owns Nana's Daycare, presented a new plan for the area, which would remove the storage facility from the property.
"I truly believe our day cares would be the least intrusive to Crown Point, as any other large buildings or sports complexes or anything to that property, would cause way more traffic concerns and noise concerns," Certa said during the Monday Zoom meeting.
Certa said BZA members were concerned with parking on the property when both businesses were proposed for the land. With the storage facility being taken out of the equation, there will be plenty of options, Certa said.
Currently, Certa owns four Nana's Daycares in the city. Each hosts 12-15 children, which would be the same plan for the proposed child care facilities along South Street.
Various people spoke during public comment to the quality of Nana's Daycare, many saying Nana's has become like family.
The new plans for the land, previous concerns and unfavorable comments from residents who live in the area caused council members to debate on the next steps for the daycare.
Carol Drasga, D-5, said it wouldn't be fair to area residents for the council to vote on the matter when new information was presented during the meeting.
Mayor David Uran agreed with Drasga's assessment, adding it wouldn't be fair to those who spoke in favor or against the petitions.
Ultimately, the council unanimously agreed to kick both petitions back to the BZA for further review.
During its most recent meeting in June, the BZA sent an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for both the storage facility and the day cares.
Members raised concerns about parking on the property, as well as access along 113th Avenue and the affect it would have on the neighboring residential properties.
The matter was on the BZA agenda for three months; the petitions were deferred in May.
In April, Certa presented plans proposing two new Nana's Day Care locations that would include play areas in the back, while her business colleague Tokar would operate a storage facility on the back end of the property.
During the April meeting, BZA members expressed safety concerns over the storage facility, which was originally set to be placed behind the day cares.
BZA Chair Dan Rohaley said there would need to be "hard and fast fencing" between the storage units and the day care facilities and also expressed concerns about parking and the entry and exit for the property.
