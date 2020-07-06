Crown Point Council kicks day care, storage facility back to BZA

Various people spoke during public comment to the quality of Nana's Daycare, many saying Nana's has become like family.

The new plans for the land, previous concerns and unfavorable comments from residents who live in the area caused council members to debate on the next steps for the daycare.

Carol Drasga, D-5, said it wouldn't be fair to area residents for the council to vote on the matter when new information was presented during the meeting.

Mayor David Uran agreed with Drasga's assessment, adding it wouldn't be fair to those who spoke in favor or against the petitions.

Ultimately, the council unanimously agreed to kick both petitions back to the BZA for further review.

During its most recent meeting in June, the BZA sent an unfavorable recommendation to the City Council for both the storage facility and the day cares.

Members raised concerns about parking on the property, as well as access along 113th Avenue and the affect it would have on the neighboring residential properties.

The matter was on the BZA agenda for three months; the petitions were deferred in May.