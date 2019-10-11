CROWN POINT— Plans for a restaurant to occupy the building at 116 N. Main Street are still on, but it will not be the "seasonal family restaurant" planned by Jeff and Penny Holme.
The couple, owners of the Aurelio's Restaurant in Lowell, were granted one of the downtown Historic District liquor licenses about a year ago and invested quite a bit in remodeling the building for their restaurant. At the last City Council meeting, Mayor David Uran said family members who had been expected to work on the business with the Holmes were no longer able to do it, and the couple decided to sell the building to the Progressive Dining Group, which has five restaurants in Lake County.
To open its sixth location, a second True BBQ and Whiskey Bar, they asked the council to approve the transfer of the liquor license to the dining group. Progressive owns True BBQ in Munster as well as the Gino's Steakhouse in Dyer, the Bullpen Luxury Sports Bar in Schererville, the Fresh to Order in Merrillville and the Red Hawk Café inside Indiana University Northwest.
Transferring the license would save money and time over having to apply for one of the unclaimed historic district licenses, but the request at first met with the disapproval of Councilwoman Carol Drasga. Drasga said the licenses were "a big deal," and she didn't think it was a good idea to "shell game it" by shifting them around. She said she had no information in writing about what the group planned to do, no menu or any information on the décor.
Uran said he has been inside the building and the significant investment made by the couple would make even the basement a compliment to any area. He said the original license was approved without the information Drasga was requesting be provided.
Jared Tauber, lawyer for the Progressive Dining Group, and Matt Doran, one of the group's principals, said the newly remodeled building would be used pretty much as done by the Holmes with a menu of BBQ items like those at the Munster location. The restaurant would be open from 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Sunday with the option of being open for lunch, and it would employ 30 to 50 people.
City Attorney Alex Kutanovsky said the council has the right to review the licenses on an annual basis. When Drasga said she didn't want to wait a year for the information, Kutanovsky said the council could review the license at any time during the year.
Tauber and Doran described the restaurant as family friendly and the menu as being unique to the downtown. Tauber said the new owners, who also include Steve and Nick Vlahos and Dean Frangos, already are involved in the community. They own two commercial properties in the city and participate in community events such as the corn roast, the Taste of Crown Point, the Lake County Fair and the Blues, Brews and BBQ.
Finally, when the motion was made to approve the transfer, Drasga seconded it, and it passed unanimously. Doran said the goal is to be open in the first quarter of 2020.