CROWN POINT — Non-public safety workers may be receiving a little more in their paychecks next year. Some department heads can also expect a raise.
Looking ahead to September’s meeting on the budget, Mayor David Uran and the City Council agreed Thursday on the following pay increases for 2020:
- 4% raise for non-public safety workers.
- $5,000 raise for department heads in information technology, human resources, parks, special events and building/planning.
- City Council salaries would increase to $15,000.
The mayor and council had earlier agreed to 2% raises for police and fire personnel.
According to Gregory Guerrettaz, city financial adviser with the Plainfield-based firm of Financial Solutions Group Inc., these pay increases are “doable” and in line with other area communities of similar size.
The council will hold the first reading on the proposed 2020 budget and second reading on the salary ordinance Sept. 3. A public hearing on next year’s city budget is set for October.
Although the offices of the clerk-treasurer and city judge were not included in the original proposed raises, those two departments were eventually added at the budget workshop.
Guerrettaz said, noting that some part-time municipal workers were not included among the 4% raises, overall the pay increases would not have a “dramatic impact” on the budget’s general fund.
“It’s really workable,” said Guerrettaz.
Even with the additions of the clerk’s and judge’s departments, Guerrettaz estimated an increase of $116,000 in the general fund. He added another $2,700 with the proposed council raises.
Uran cited no increase in insurance costs for 2020.
Karen Marben, the city’s human resources director, said an employees’ clinic has helped. The clinic can provide free lab work for city employees, along with school physicals for their children.
“Our employees are using that clinic,” Marben said, “Because there’s no cost to them.”
Councilman Chad Jeffries, D-1, noted that the city addressed public safety employees last year, said the 4% raise for other workers is “in line with what we were talking about last year.”
Uran said the $5,000 raise for some department heads is in keeping with other neighboring communities. Explaining that department heads work long hours and are on constant call, the mayor said the raise reflects the “competitive marketplace for their market skills.”
The department head raises would not be in addition to the 4% raises, Uran said. Department heads would only receive the across-the-board raise, but their increased pay would be reflected in future percentage pay increases, the mayor said.
Regarding council raises, Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3, said the hike to $15,000 is not unreasonable, given the meetings members attend and the calls and other messages they receive.
Council member salaries were increased last year from $10,400 to $12,000. Kyres said the council pay should have been addressed years ago.
Guerrettaz added that council salaries are spread over many departments, reducing the general fund impact.