Crown Point Council rejects plan for new Nana’s Daycare locations
Crown Point Council rejects plan for new Nana's Daycare locations

Crown Point Council rejects plan for new Nana’s Daycare locations

A Google Streetview image shows 1810 and 1820 E. South St., Crown Point, in August 2019. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Plans to open two new Nana's Daycare locations have been rejected by the City Council after being kicked back to the Board of Zoning Appeals in July. 

During a recent Zoom meeting, council members again discussed at length Resolution No. 2020-07-13R, which would approve or deny plans for the day cares after the BZA reaffirmed its unfavorable recommendation to the City Council. 

Originally, Amanda Certa, who owns Nana's Daycare, presented a plan for a storage facility/daycare hybrid at 1810 and 1820 E. South St. with business colleague David Tokar. 

However, during the July 6 council meeting, Certa presented a new plan for the South Street locations, which would remove the storage facility from the property. 

Ultimately, the council kicked both petitions — one for the day cares and the other for a storage facility — back to the BZA for further review. 

At its end-of-July meeting, the BZA upheld its unfavorable recommendation on both petitions, with members agreeing each petition was considered individually and voted on separately, said Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter. 

Schlueter added new documents were not submitted to the BZA ahead of its July meeting. 

During the most-recent City Council meeting on Aug. 3, Certa said she wasn't allowed to speak at the July BZA meeting, and that she received letters and signatures from neighbors in the area in support of the day cares. 

Certa said she submitted the signatures, letters and a new parking plan to the BZA. 

"We did get the neighboring petition signatures; everyone was asking about neighbors and concerned with neighbors," Certa said. "And as I said, I'm willing to work with neighbors in the town as I always have been."

Currently, Certa owns four Nana's Daycare facilities in the city. Each hosts 12-15 children, which would be the same plan for the proposed child care facilities along South Street. 

A parent who uses Nana's Daycare, Stephenie Miller, spoke in support of the resolution during the meeting, telling council members the traffic created by Nana's would be minimal compared to existing traffic in the community. 

The Zoom meeting also garnered hundreds of comments on the city's Facebook page, many of which showed support for the new Nana's Daycare locations. 

Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, said she was most interested in what residents thought about the new day cares. 

"There's not people emailing saying, 'Don't put this there.' There's not people on social media saying, 'Don't put this there.' There's all people saying, 'Please put this here; we need this in Crown Point,'" Stokes said. 

Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th, said she didn't think email would be valid to examine, since emails don't provide an address. 

"We don't have a way to find out via email, where these people live, are they residents of Crown Point? She could have half of her population from Lowell. They don't vote in Lowell. I gotta represent constituents," Drasga said. 

Schlueter said he received calls from the Prairie View Townhome Association and a signed letter from the association's president against the petition when it was in front of the BZA.

Certa said she believed the remonstrators were against the storage unit, which wasn't planned for the property any longer. 

Ultimately, the Council denied the petition 5-1, with Stokes voting in favor of the resolution. Councilman Scott Evorik was absent. 

Certa can go back in front of the BZA with the same plan in a year, or can present a "substantially different petition" anytime, Schlueter said. 

The Council also unanimously denied Resolution No. 2020-07-14R, which included plans for a storage unit facility at 1810 and 1820 E. South St.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

