Crown Point Council rejects plan for new Nana’s Daycare locations

Certa said she submitted the signatures, letters and a new parking plan to the BZA.

"We did get the neighboring petition signatures; everyone was asking about neighbors and concerned with neighbors," Certa said. "And as I said, I'm willing to work with neighbors in the town as I always have been."

Currently, Certa owns four Nana's Daycare facilities in the city. Each hosts 12-15 children, which would be the same plan for the proposed child care facilities along South Street.

A parent who uses Nana's Daycare, Stephenie Miller, spoke in support of the resolution during the meeting, telling council members the traffic created by Nana's would be minimal compared to existing traffic in the community.

The Zoom meeting also garnered hundreds of comments on the city's Facebook page, many of which showed support for the new Nana's Daycare locations.

Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, said she was most interested in what residents thought about the new day cares.

"There's not people emailing saying, 'Don't put this there.' There's not people on social media saying, 'Don't put this there.' There's all people saying, 'Please put this here; we need this in Crown Point,'" Stokes said.