Crown Point Fire monitoring firefighters, paramedics for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire and Rescue is monitoring more than 10 firefighters and paramedics for COVID-19, Fire Chief Dave Crane said.
"I've got a whole list of guys that we are watching, quarantining, checking, testing and everything is negative so far," Crane said. "All my full-time guys are negative at this point."
Crane declined to comment on when the employees may have been exposed.
"Everything out there is a potential positive patient. So anything that we run across, whether it's a fractured ankle or somebody that's having difficulty breathing that we point towards COVID, we're treating the same," Crane said.
"Every patient is now getting a mask so that we can do what is called reverse isolation, so you isolate that patient from the other people around as much as you can."
Crane said Crown Point is the busiest EMS service when it comes to transporting patients with COVID-19.
"For some reason, we're getting hit hard," he said. "We're doing everything we can, and we're staying negative at this time. We're fighting as long as we can, and eventually, it's going to pop somewhere."
Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.