Crown Point Fire monitoring firefighters, paramedics for COVID-19
Crown Point Fire monitoring firefighters, paramedics for COVID-19

Crown Point Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Baumgardner uses a spray gun to spray the inside of an ambulance as part of the department's sanitization routine.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire and Rescue is monitoring more than 10 firefighters and paramedics for COVID-19, Fire Chief Dave Crane said. 

"I've got a whole list of guys that we are watching, quarantining, checking, testing and everything is negative so far," Crane said. "All my full-time guys are negative at this point." 

Crane declined to comment on when the employees may have been exposed.  

"Everything out there is a potential positive patient. So anything that we run across, whether it's a fractured ankle or somebody that's having difficulty breathing that we point towards COVID, we're treating the same," Crane said. 

"Every patient is now getting a mask so that we can do what is called reverse isolation, so you isolate that patient from the other people around as much as you can." 

Crane said Crown Point is the busiest EMS service when it comes to transporting patients with COVID-19.

"For some reason, we're getting hit hard," he said. "We're doing everything we can, and we're staying negative at this time. We're fighting as long as we can, and eventually, it's going to pop somewhere."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

