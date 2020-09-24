 Skip to main content
Crown Point Fire Rescue to host drive-thru safety event to kick off Fire Prevention Week
urgent

Crown Point Fire Rescue to host drive-thru safety event to kick off Fire Prevention Week

Crown Point Fire Rescue

Crown Point Fire Rescue at 126 N. East St. is shown.

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire Rescue is bringing the heat for Fire Prevention Week. 

The department has various events planned to bring fire and life safety tips to Crown Point and Center Township residents, said Anthony Flynn, who is the fire and life safety educator for Crown Point Fire Rescue. 

Instead of holding events solely during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4 to 10, Flynn said the department is hosting events throughout the month of October. 

Traditionally, the department hosts a prevention open house at the fire house, but the kickoff event will look different this year.

"Obviously, with the pandemic and the precautions, we didn't want to do that this year; didn't want to put anyone at risk," Flynn said. 

Initially, the department planned on hosting a drive-thru carbon monoxide distribution event with The Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation, but decided to turn it into a Community Risk Reduction event, Flynn said. 

The drive-thru event will feature various presentations and is from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Crown Point Sportsplex at 1313 E. North St. Flynn said people won't need to leave their cars. 

"A lot of people see the fire department, and say, 'OK, they're just firefighters; they just respond to fires.' That is not the case. It's actually very far from the case," Flynn said. "As the fire department, we primarily do medical calls. So injury prevention is a big concern of ours. We do a lot of carbon monoxide emergencies. So that's where the carbon monoxide came into play."

Crown Point Fire Rescue, The (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation, NIPSCO, Franciscan Health Crown Point Trauma Department and Lake County Emergency-911 Center will have booths at the event. 

Flynn said there will be 16 sites at the event, with presentations lasting 30 to 90 seconds per car. Handouts or information will be given to people at their vehicle windows by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment. 

The department also is planning two demonstrations directly related to Fire Prevention Week's theme this year — "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." Demonstrators will discuss and show how to handle oven and grease fires, Flynn said. 

The (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation will hand out free carbon monoxide detectors at the event while supplies last. Crown Point firetrucks and Sparky the Fire Dog also will be at the event. 

Prevention and preparedness 

Flynn said in addition to the department's Community Risk Reduction event, Crown Point Fire Rescue plans to up its posts on social media during October, and it hopes to partner with local restaurants to offer incentives for functioning smoke alarms. 

Crown Point Fire Rescue also has partnered with the Crown Point Community Library for early childhood fire education, Flynn added. 

A safety survey also is expected to go live during Fire Prevention Week, which will gauge how prepared Crown Point and Center Township residents are in case a fire breaks out in their home. 

The 10-question survey will ask residents various fire and life safety questions and later offer suggestions for improvement, Flynn said. The survey will provide local data to Crown Point Fire Rescue. 

"The best emergency that firefighters and paramedics can go on is the one that never happens," Flynn said. "If we can prevent somebody from losing their house or somebody from being injured or killed in a fire, then we're doing our job. We don't have to be a reactive fire service — we can be a proactive fire service."

South Lake County Reporter

