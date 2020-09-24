Crown Point Fire Rescue to host drive-thru safety event to kick off Fire Prevention Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire Rescue is bringing the heat for Fire Prevention Week.

The department has various events planned to bring fire and life safety tips to Crown Point and Center Township residents, said Anthony Flynn, who is the fire and life safety educator for Crown Point Fire Rescue.

Instead of holding events solely during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4 to 10, Flynn said the department is hosting events throughout the month of October.

Traditionally, the department hosts a prevention open house at the fire house, but the kickoff event will look different this year.

"Obviously, with the pandemic and the precautions, we didn't want to do that this year; didn't want to put anyone at risk," Flynn said.

Initially, the department planned on hosting a drive-thru carbon monoxide distribution event with The Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation, but decided to turn it into a Community Risk Reduction event, Flynn said.

The drive-thru event will feature various presentations and is from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Crown Point Sportsplex at 1313 E. North St. Flynn said people won't need to leave their cars.