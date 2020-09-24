Crown Point Fire Rescue to host drive-thru safety event to kick off Fire Prevention Week

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Fire Rescue is bringing the heat for Fire Prevention Week.
The department has various events planned to bring fire and life safety tips to Crown Point and Center Township residents, said Anthony Flynn, who is the fire and life safety educator for Crown Point Fire Rescue.
Instead of holding events solely during Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4 to 10, Flynn said the department is hosting events throughout the month of October.
Traditionally, the department hosts a prevention open house at the fire house, but the kickoff event will look different this year.
"Obviously, with the pandemic and the precautions, we didn't want to do that this year; didn't want to put anyone at risk," Flynn said.
Initially, the department planned on hosting a drive-thru carbon monoxide distribution event with The Lindsey O'Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation, but decided to turn it into a Community Risk Reduction event, Flynn said.
The drive-thru event will feature various presentations and is from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Crown Point Sportsplex at 1313 E. North St. Flynn said people won't need to leave their cars.
"A lot of people see the fire department, and say, 'OK, they're just firefighters; they just respond to fires.' That is not the case. It's actually very far from the case," Flynn said. "As the fire department, we primarily do medical calls. So injury prevention is a big concern of ours. We do a lot of carbon monoxide emergencies. So that's where the carbon monoxide came into play."
Crown Point Fire Rescue, The (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation, NIPSCO, Franciscan Health Crown Point Trauma Department and Lake County Emergency-911 Center will have booths at the event.
Flynn said there will be 16 sites at the event, with presentations lasting 30 to 90 seconds per car. Handouts or information will be given to people at their vehicle windows by volunteers wearing personal protective equipment.
The department also is planning two demonstrations directly related to Fire Prevention Week's theme this year — "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." Demonstrators will discuss and show how to handle oven and grease fires, Flynn said.
The (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation will hand out free carbon monoxide detectors at the event while supplies last. Crown Point firetrucks and Sparky the Fire Dog also will be at the event.
Prevention and preparedness
Flynn said in addition to the department's Community Risk Reduction event, Crown Point Fire Rescue plans to up its posts on social media during October, and it hopes to partner with local restaurants to offer incentives for functioning smoke alarms.
Crown Point Fire Rescue also has partnered with the Crown Point Community Library for early childhood fire education, Flynn added.
A safety survey also is expected to go live during Fire Prevention Week, which will gauge how prepared Crown Point and Center Township residents are in case a fire breaks out in their home.
The 10-question survey will ask residents various fire and life safety questions and later offer suggestions for improvement, Flynn said. The survey will provide local data to Crown Point Fire Rescue.
"The best emergency that firefighters and paramedics can go on is the one that never happens," Flynn said. "If we can prevent somebody from losing their house or somebody from being injured or killed in a fire, then we're doing our job. We don't have to be a reactive fire service — we can be a proactive fire service."
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
