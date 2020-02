Crown Point fire sparked by malfunctioning furnace, authorities say; family displaced

CROWN POINT — Firefighters worked to extinguish a duplex fire near a busy Crown Point intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The family who lives in the duplex was temporarily displaced for safety reasons, said Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane.

Crown Point Fire Rescue was called shortly after 2 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 96th Avenue, at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Buchanan Street. A resident smelled smoke, exited the home and called 911.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from a malfunctioning furnace.

Several Crown Point firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames inside, which were contained to the furnace.

No one was injured, Crane said.

Firefighters stayed on scene afterward to ventilate for smoke and ensure the flames were out. Crown Point Fire Rescue, Merrillville Fire Department, Crown Point Police Department and NIPSCO worked together at the scene.

