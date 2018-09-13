As Hurricane Florence roars towards the Atlantic Coast, thousands of people were advised to head to safer ground out of the expected path of destruction. However, for one Crown Point firefighter and his K-9 sidekick, that's exactly where they have headed.
Lt. Ryan Cusack, of Crown Point Fire Rescue, and his 6-year-old Labrador retriever Jake are currently stationed in North Carolina, awaiting whatever the hurricane may bring. Cusack and Jake, a search and rescue K-9, were called late Monday about deployment, and left on Tuesday.
“We left early on Sept. 11 of all dates,” Cusack said. “We were activated at 11 p.m. on Sept. 10. It was somewhat surprising to be called in, but we always keep one ear to the ground and watch for things like this. We were ready and packed up, so we were able to leave quickly.”
The duo are a part of the multitude of emergency responders, K-9 handlers and volunteers called to hurricane aid by Indiana Task Force One. Jake is trained to find live people, Cusack said, and depending on circumstances, may be on rescue duty to save any residents who stayed behind.
In North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, coastal residents have been told to seek safer ground. Evacuations have been made mandatory in several counties and more than a million people are expected to evacuate their homes before the storm makes landfall Thursday. Cusack hopes those warnings have been taken seriously.
“We'd rather see them driving the opposite way on the highway than when we are pulling up at their front doors with a boat,” Cusack said.
Two years ago, Cusack and Jake were deployed to Georgia during Hurricane Matthew, marking their second time on a hurricane rescue deployment. However, the two have been training together for five years to be able to jump into action in the face of natural disaster.
Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said this isn't the first time Crown Point agencies have sent their own to aid in natural disasters around the country. Crane said Jake is the department's only K-9 and he and Cusack make an excellent team.
Unbreakable bond
"They're pretty inseparable," Crane said. "When Jake's on duty, if Ryan's not readily in his sight, he starts looking for him. One time I saw Jake in the kitchen so I stole him and took him into my office. It wasn't long before Ryan came in looking for him. ... They're quite a close-knit pair."
As for his furry companion, Cusack said he's confident in his partner.
“It's just another day for Jake. We do so much training that mirrors real life situations, that he's used to being in action. I think we do a great job in preparing our dogs. At the end of the day, someone will have his tennis ball and play with him and he'll get a paid day's work.”
Right now the group is awaiting orders at a staging area, supplies at the ready. While Hurricane Florence is closely being tracked, there's never a sure-fire way to know exactly what to expect.
“We know it's going to rain,” Cusack said. “One of the biggest threats according to the National Weather Service is inland flooding. Also, people on the coast have a greater risk, with what I believe is going to be 135 mph winds.”
Ready and willing
As of now, Cusack said he has no idea when he and his four-legged coworker can return home.
“They could send us all home tomorrow, but it's doubtful,” Cusack said. “Our team is designed to be self-sufficient for up to two weeks. It could be five days, or we've had time extended to even 20 days. It depends on how bad it gets.”
“With the amount of time and effort we put into training, we hope we never have to use it,” Cusack said. “People calling for us in their time of need- that feeling is paramount to anything else. To see the difference in their face when they see we're here to help. Also meeting other responders and volunteers from all around the country is always a really neat experience.”
And while the group is certainly full of capable volunteers and EMS staff, it's also full of dogs who are ready to get their paws dirty.
“The second best part is watching the dogs at work,” Cusack said. “Whether they're digging in a pile of rubble for a trapped person, or running through a field looking for people who may have been swept up by a tornado, it's amazing. They're so intelligent and athletic and dedicated.”
Civilian and search dog team
Indiana Task Force One has assembled in North Carolina with Deanna Lazowski, of Crown Point, and her certified search dog, Orion, a black Lab.
Lazowski has been a civilian volunteer with Indiana Task Force One for almost six years, ever since Orion was a puppy. Lazowski said like Jake, Orion is trained and certified to recover live people, and the duo were called to help with hurricane efforts and possibly assist in rescues.
This is the first time the two have been called out-of-state to help in a natural disaster, though they have aided in several search missions for missing persons. She said Orion remains unfazed, and is "ready to go," when duty calls.
"I'm not the only first timer here, but we're surrounded by a lot of veterans in the field," Lazowski said. "There are a lot of mentors who have been on several deployments who have been generous in taking us under their wing."