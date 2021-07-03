Crown Point firefighter, Region native and their dogs called to aid in Florida building collapse

Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said this isn't the first time Crown Point agencies have sent their own to aid in natural disasters around the country. Crane said Cusack is leading as the K-9 Coordinator for Indiana Task Force One.

Jake is also a K-9 member of Crown Point Fire Rescue and he and Cusack are an inseparable team.

"Ryan is definitely dedicated to his craft and has great leadership skills. anytime someone is intertwined with a state team like this, it speaks volumes," Crane said. "Jake is part of the team, too. If we have a building collapse or there's a missing person we send him out; we have used him in searches in the past."

Cusack and Lazowski and their K-9 partners were also dispatched in September 2018 to North Carolina when Hurricane Florence swept through the Atlantic Coast.

“With the amount of time and effort we put into training, we hope we never have to use it,” Cusack told The Times in 2018 while being sent to the hurricane disaster zone. “People calling for us in their time of need- that feeling is paramount to anything else. To see the difference in their face when they see we're here to help. Also meeting other responders and volunteers from all around the country is always a really neat experience.”