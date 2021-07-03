Crown Point firefighter, Region native and their dogs called to aid in Florida building collapse

CROWN POINT — Northwest Indiana natives are among those being dispatched to the disaster zone to aid in search efforts where almost 150 people are still missing a week after a condominium collapsed in South Florida.
On Wednesday, members of Indiana Task Force One, a team of first responders from across Indiana, began their journey to Surfside, Florida.
Capt. Ryan Cusack, of Crown Point Fire Rescue, and Crown Point native Deanna Lazowski, who moved to West Lafayette, arrived in Florida Thursday night.
Cusack is accompanied by his Labrador retriever, Jake, and Lazowski has Orion, her black Lab, at her side for the deployment. Jake and Orion are trained to find survivors buried in rubble.
They are among the five dogs and their handlers who are a part of Indiana Task Force One's group being deployed to the Champlain Towers site.
The collapse on June 24, which has been confirmed to have killed 18 people as of Friday evening, has left a massive job for first responders as they continue to search for the remaining 147 missing.
Search efforts were temporarily paused Thursday morning due to structural concerns that the rest of the building could collapse. But they have since resumed, the Associated Press reported.
"Ever since the collapse occurred, I have been following it," Lazowski said. "Occupational hazard, I suppose. I had also been following storm developments as we approach hurricane season. The site is dangerous and unsteady, constantly changing. The searches have been suspended several times due to dangerous conditions. I knew with the work load and environmental conditions, resources would be needed to relieve those that have been working. It was a bit of a surprise to be activated, but I was already packed and ready to go."
Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said this isn't the first time Crown Point agencies have sent their own to aid in natural disasters around the country. Crane said Cusack is leading as the K-9 Coordinator for Indiana Task Force One.
Jake is also a K-9 member of Crown Point Fire Rescue and he and Cusack are an inseparable team.
"Ryan is definitely dedicated to his craft and has great leadership skills. anytime someone is intertwined with a state team like this, it speaks volumes," Crane said. "Jake is part of the team, too. If we have a building collapse or there's a missing person we send him out; we have used him in searches in the past."
Cusack and Lazowski and their K-9 partners were also dispatched in September 2018 to North Carolina when Hurricane Florence swept through the Atlantic Coast.
“With the amount of time and effort we put into training, we hope we never have to use it,” Cusack told The Times in 2018 while being sent to the hurricane disaster zone. “People calling for us in their time of need- that feeling is paramount to anything else. To see the difference in their face when they see we're here to help. Also meeting other responders and volunteers from all around the country is always a really neat experience.”
Lazowski has been a civilian volunteer with Indiana Task Force One for 8 1/2 years, ever since Orion was a puppy. She and Orion have trained for countless emergency scenarios throughout the years.
She said that in general, every deployment is different and tasks could range from searching, heavy rescue, logistics, medical assistance and more.
"The feelings are definitely mixed with excitement and caution for the unknown," Lazowski said. "We train for structural collapse, in fact we train several times a month to prepare for emergencies like this. We, as a team, are composed of structural engineers, heavy rescue, medical, HAZMAT, logistics, planning, search, and so much more. We take extra care to know we understand the environment and fluid situation prior to going in. The feeling of helping to locate the missing and help those in need, is far more humbling than anything I have ever done in my life."