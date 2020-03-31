Crown Point fireworks, July 4 celebration canceled due to COVID-19

CROWN POINT — The city's Fourth of July celebration has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the committee that organizes the event.
On Monday, the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee, Inc., said in a Facebook post that its priority is keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes after city officials canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and postponed the State of the City address in early March.
The committee added it needs to be able to fulfill contractual obligations to its vendors, which "may be infringed by government policies and restrictions," the post reads.
"We must be responsible with your generous donations and avoid costly penalties and cancellation fees," the post says. "Remember, this parade is funded by community businesses as well as donations by you, the citizens of Crown Point."
The committee encourages residents to check for updates on its website, www.cpjuly4.com, or its Facebook page @cpjuly4.
Requests to the committee for further comment were not immediately returned.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said he was notified of the cancellation Monday evening, adding he understands the committee's decision since the celebration is funded through community donations.
"If things change down the road here in late April, early May, the city is prepared to work with our partners in the community to provide (a) Fourth of July celebration in our community," Uran said in a phone call.
Uran added the city will only have a Fourth of July celebration if it is safe to do so.
