Crown Point fireworks, July 4 celebration canceled due to COVID-19

CROWN POINT — The city's Fourth of July celebration has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the committee that organizes the event.

On Monday, the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee, Inc., said in a Facebook post that its priority is keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after city officials canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and postponed the State of the City address in early March.

The committee added it needs to be able to fulfill contractual obligations to its vendors, which "may be infringed by government policies and restrictions," the post reads.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

"We must be responsible with your generous donations and avoid costly penalties and cancellation fees," the post says. "Remember, this parade is funded by community businesses as well as donations by you, the citizens of Crown Point."

The committee encourages residents to check for updates on its website, www.cpjuly4.com, or its Facebook page @cpjuly4.