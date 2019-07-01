CROWN POINT — Crown Point hosted its first City-Wide Picnic in 2007 as a way to help promote to the community the family values atmosphere of the city.
It was an opportunity for residents to come out of their houses, meet neighbors and have picnic fare served by the city and volunteers.
It's still going strong 12 years later.
Sunday's outing, hosted by the city and the Special Events Department, moved from the Lake County Fairgrounds to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park.
City staff served pulled pork, hot dog, hamburgers, homemade potato chips, pasta salad, frozen custard (courtesy of Culver's) and soda.
Bounce houses, corn hole games and a splash pad were provided for entertainment.